Police Yle: Police cope with racist speech with warning

Yle found out racism in the police and internal control by the police against racism. According to the study, the racist behavior of the police is most often insults that are overcome with warning or even completely without consequences.

Kamrani, in his twenties, secretly recorded racist and threatening speeches by police on his phone. Yle says that the incident happened in Ostrobothnia in 2013. The recording shows that the police, among other things, threatened and insulted Kamran racistly. The case is rare in the sense that Kamran has a recording of what happened as evidence. Yle got Kamran’s audio tapes and they can be listened to in the story.

According to Yle’s report, in 2018–2020, the Police Crimes Unit of the Public Prosecutor’s Office solved almost 30 criminal reports in which the police were accused of racist activities. None of the cases progressed to the preliminary investigation.

It is possible that some of the racist activities of the police will be hidden because suspected police crimes are also investigated in prosecutorial areas. In several criminal reports of police, the whistleblower has experienced that he has been arrested by the police because of his ethnic origin. Ethnic profiling is illegal in Finland.

In Yle’s material there were several reports in which the police have, according to the reporter, stopped the car and checked the identity documents and the extract from the register for no reason. Some whistleblowers believe police have acted racistly and inappropriately in situations, laughing or shouting.

The police have explained their actions in these situations by saying that it was a matter of normal control of traffic or traffic rules. There is usually no concrete evidence for notifiers that the detention was unreasonable. In things, the evidence is word for word.

Sometimes police are also accused of racist activity for no reason.

According to the police officers interviewed by Yle, there are individual police officers in Finland who act racistly. According to the interviewees, the activity is mainly racist stuff at coffee tables and in the field.

In the internal disciplinary decisions of the police departments from 2018 to 2020, racism emerged in four cases. Usually, the consequence of racist behavior is a warning. More warnings lead to firings, but in recent years, no police officers have been fired because of racism.