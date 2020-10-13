Upgrade
Police Yle: Chief physician suspected of unjustified bills of 212,000 euros in Vaasa, police request for investigation

October 13, 2020
The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has made a request for an investigation into the matter, according to Yle this month.

Old Chief physician of Vaasa Hospital Markku Erosta there is a suspicion of unfounded mental health invoicing for at least ten years, says Yle. The total amount of the invoices is multiplied by EUR 212,000.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has made a request for an investigation into the matter, according to Yle this month.

Eros has previously been suspected of unjustified travel bills of € 27,000, which are being investigated by the police as gross fraud. It is clear from the minutes of the hospital board meeting that Yle has received that the suspicions have been investigated since at least the summer of 2019.

