Brazilian wrestler Leandro Loone of the greatest world figures in jiu-jitsu and eight-time world champion of this martial art, died this Sunday after being shot in the head by a man with whom he argued at a party in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, Federal sources reported.

Fatal outcome of a fight

“‘Combate.com’ had access to the incident report, which identifies the military policeman Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo as the perpetrator of the shooting and was recorded as an attempted murder,” reports the Brazilian newspaper ‘O Globo’.

“Leandro Ló Pereira do Nascimento and the military policeman Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo were involved. Police officer Henrique, after a brief discussion, approached the victim Leandro’s table, taking a bottle from the table. In a continuous act, the victim got up, took the bottle from the author’s hand and in a struggle knocked him down immobilized, at that moment the victim’s companions separated the two and asked ‘to leave him alone,'” the police report reads.

So far, the main defendant remains a fugitive from the authorities.

‘The idol of a sport’

“The idol of a sport, Leandro Lo leaves us materially. We offer homage and reverence to the one who helped and inspires so many people to wear the kimono around the world,” the Brazilian Confederation of Sports Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJE) reported in a statement. .

The homicide occurred in the early hours of this Sunday at the exclusive Sirio Club, in the southern area of ​​Sao Paulo, where the athlete had gone with friends to enjoy a presentation by a popular music group at a party.

According to witnesses, the fighter argued for reasons not yet clarified with an apparently drunk man and whom he immobilized with a typical martial arts arm lock in an attempt to calm him down.

Once he was free, the assailant pulled out a gun and shot the world champion in the head. He was eventually transferred to a hospital, where he was diagnosed as brain dead. His aggressor, who fled after the crime, was declared a fugitive despite the fact that the Sao Paulo Militarized Police reported that he had already been identified.

Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo, 33, was eight-time world jiu-jitsu champion in five different categories and won five World Cup titles in the sport, as well as eight Pan American titles in this sport.

The fighter, who won his first world title in 2012 in the lightweight category, was still active and in May of this year he won a new world title, but in the medium-heavyweight category. “The first title was the feeling of becoming world champion and this last one was the feeling of still being world champion. The two best feelings of my life”Then the fighter assured in a publication on his social networks. The Brazilian was scheduled to play a championship in the United States in the coming days.

*With EFE