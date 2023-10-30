Last Wednesday, October 25, Otis made landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, as a Category 5 hurricane.

Otis advanced rapidly through the Mexican Pacific to impact the state of Guerrero around 12:25 am. For this October 30, 48 deaths have been confirmed, extensive material damage – with thousands of homes, hotels and hospitals affected – communications failures and in the light service.

As part of the actions that the government and authorities have taken, there are agents from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City who are deployed in Acapulco.

In the middle of the tours through the streets of the city, a police officer, identified as Arizbeth Ambrosio, from the ‘Zorros’ Task Force group, encountered a woman carrying a baby in her arms, who couldn’t stop crying.

When the police spoke with the mother, she assured that her son had not eaten for at least 24 hours, as detailed by the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Pablo Vázquez Camacho, on the social network X.

Given the situation, Ambrosio offered to breastfeed the four-month-old baby, but not before asking his superiors for permission.

I think it is a super important task, apart from the fact that we are trained to deal with this type of emergency and the group is made up of several specialties.

The police also have a small son whom they are already stopping breastfeeding and who they left in Mexico City to go to Acapulco to carry out the rescue efforts, according to the local media. Millennium.

“The uniformed woman looked for a place, arranged herself in the best way to feed the baby who, very hungry, received the food that was provided by the SSC member.“, they detailed in a statement from the SSC.

“After a few minutes and seeing that the minor was satisfied, the citizen thanked the support and kindness of the policewoman who came to her state to collaborate in the relief efforts in the face of the disaster left by Hurricane Otis,” they added.

The images in which Arizbeth Ambrosio is seen feeding the child have already been replicated by several media outlets, and both authorities, journalists and Internet users have thanked the uniformed woman for the act of solidarity.

“I think it is a super important job, apart from the fact that we are trained to deal with this type of emergency and the group is made up of several specialties,” the policewoman told Millennium.

“My admiration for the commitment, kindness and vocation for service of the Mexico City police,” commented Pablo Vázquez about the police act of solidarity.

