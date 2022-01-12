The police have been using the taser nationwide since the beginning of this year. Since last week, some 17,000 police officers have received a three-day training to use a electroshock weapon, reports the police on Wednesday. The first officers have already completed training and are already carrying the weapon on the street.

Since February 2017, four police units have run a pilot with the weapon: Rotterdam, Amersfoort, Zwolle and the Northern Netherlands. During that trial period, the weapon was deployed about three hundred times. In most cases, threatening with the weapon is enough, according to the police, to “de-escalate” the situation. Former minister Ferd Grapperhaus (Justice and Security, CDA) approved the purchase of the tasers at the end of 2019. Grapperhaus said at the time that the weapon can be used in situations where pepper spray is not sufficient, but a firearm goes too far.

Controversial

The use of an electroshock weapon is not without controversy. National Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen said after Grapperhaus’s decision that the police should be “very aware” of the impact of the taser. “We do not yet know what effect one or more electric shocks can have on the physical health of vulnerable people, such as the elderly, people with a weak heart or people with psychosis.”

Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International warn for serious medical risks and reported in 2018 eighteen taser deaths in the UK. According to the police, injuries to detainees during the trial period were limited to “one or two penetration wounds from the hooks of the electroshock weapon”. Occasionally someone suffered “minor injuries” because they fell to the ground.

If someone has received a shock from the taser weapon, someone is almost always medically examined afterwards, according to the police. The use of the weapon will be monitored over the next three years by Nivel and GGD Amsterdam.