Get your motor running, riding on the highway! The police will use conspicuous motorcycles to be inconspicuous.

Anyone who has ever been abroad will have noticed. The police are just a little bit different. In particular the transport in which they move forward and radiate authority. In Germany it’s mustaches with leather jackets and fat premium cars, in Italy it’s models in Alfas and in the US they had big guys in even bigger cars or on huge motorcycles.

In the Netherlands they have Mercedes-Benz B-Classes and neat motorcycles from BMW, among others. Those motorcycles meet the requirements and are not too striking. But a little schwung is allowed with our national hermandad, right?

Striking motorcycles

Well, we have good news! That could very well be the case soon. That reports Indian Motorcycles. Indian makes American motorcycles that are more American than Harley-Davidsons. There seems to be a need for that.

It’s almost too funny for words, but one can recognize BMW motorcycles from miles away. Large motorcycles with a complete set of luggage on the back and a tree of guys upright, preferably with a BMW flip-up helmet.

Then I know two things: it’s my dad (hello Dad!) or a police officer. Since the undersigned is temporarily driving around in his car, it is useful for me in both cases to take off the gas for a while.

Strikingly unobtrusive

And that’s where it gets a bit tricky, because everyone goes off the gas when they ride behind a BMW Motorrad product. That is not convenient, because the police also use these vehicles for inconspicuous surveillance and then it is not desirable if everyone already jumps on the brakes. A bit the same as before with a Volvo V70 T5 with four people in it: then you also know that a Leo de Haas camera team is in it.

That’s where JEEGEE Motors BV (de Dutch importer of Indian Motorcycle) handy. You would expect that Indian is just a little too outspoken for the police, but that turns out not to be the case at all.

The police had listened to it! After several discussions, Indian is now participating in the tender procedure. So if you’re about to be chased by a very high-profile motorcycle, chances are you shouldn’t race. It is not known when the striking motorcycles will be used by the police.

