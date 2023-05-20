The police expect to soon publish images of people involved in the disturbances on Thursday evening after the match between AZ and West Ham United. Anyone who was there can report themselves and prevent the images from being shown, the police said on Saturday.

At the end of the match lost by AZ for a place in the Conference League final, a group of people in the AFAS Stadium confronted West Ham supporters. Family members, partners and friends of West Ham United players and coaches were also in the stands.

No arrests were made at that time. The efforts of the police were mainly aimed at restoring public order and safety, a spokesman said earlier.

Images of the event have been shared with the police. An investigation team is now busy linking suspects to criminal offenses. “Although a large proportion of the suspects had pulled a hood over their face or had other facial coverings, the police are happy with all the images that have been shared so far.” Police are calling on anyone with information or images of the rioters to come forward. See also Kim Jong-un wants North Korea to be 'world's most powerful' nuclear force

In any case, the Goffert stadium will have an empty away section on Sunday during the NEC – AZ match. Away supporters are not welcome, Mayor Hubert Bruls decided on Saturday together with the police and the Public Prosecution Service.