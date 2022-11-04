It could have been a binkie secretly trying to take a picture of himself in the mirror at the gym but forgets to turn off his flash. Pretty embarrassing. But no, the flex camera is a new speed camera from the police. This pole has a battery that lasts two months and is moved every so often.

The Public Prosecution Service wants to place the pole in places where people often drive too fast and in places where many accidents occur. The flex flash could also be used for (long-term) work. The new mobile pole works 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Until the battery is empty, of course.

The first flex flash comes in Hoorn

A pilot has already been run with the speed cameras, which is why the Public Prosecution Service is now really starting. The first flex flash will be installed in Hoorn next Tuesday. A day later, an extra copy will be checked along the road in Bergen op Zoom. The following week they set up another one in Amsterdam and then it’s Venlo and Soest’s turn.

Before the end of this year, the Public Prosecution Service wants to install a total of twenty flex flashes and another thirty are to be added next year. For this in total fifty flex flashes they have chosen 150 locations where they can do their work. The locations are selected on the basis of violation figures, risks such as crossing traffic, and the number of accidents.