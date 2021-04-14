According to the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension (BCA, for its acronym in English), agents would have arrested the former police officer, Kim Potter, for the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American, during a procedure that occurred on April 11 and prosecutors filed charges of second degree murder. The situation comes in the middle of the trial against Derek Chauvin, accused in the death of George Floyd in May 2020, and new demonstrations against systemic racism.

Potter’s apprehension comes a day after she and Minnesota State Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned after a series of demonstrations. The protests forced the authorities to declare a curfew and for the National Guard to deploy.

Kim Potter, a 48-year-old former police officer, poses for a backup photo at the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. on April 14. 2021. © Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office / Reuters

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I think it is the best for the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” the letter reads. resignation submitted by Potter.

According to the statement issued by BCA, the apprehension of Potter, who does not have the right to bail, occurred around 11:30 a.m. (local time) on April 14, in the town of St. Paul . She was immediately transferred to a detention center.

“After consulting with the Washington County Attorney’s Office, Potter will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail,” the BCA statement read.

Washington County Attorney Peter Orput announced that the former officer was charged with second-degree murder in Wright’s death a through a statement issued by the department.

“Certain occupations carry immense responsibility and none more than that of a sworn police officer (…) With that responsibility comes a lot of discretion and responsibility. We will vigorously prosecute this case and intend to show that Officer Potter abrogated her responsibility to protect the public when she used her firearm instead of her taser pistol. His action led to the unlawful murder of Mr. Wright and he must be held accountable, ”Imran Ali, deputy director of the Washington County Criminal Division and director of the Major Crimes Unit, said in the text.

In a statement it is added that both “the county prosecutor, Peter Orput and I (Imran Ali) met with the family and expressed our deepest condolences and assure him that we would spare no resources in the search for justice for Mr. Wright”, add your text.

Minnesota, a state vulnerable to police abuse and systemic racism

The events in which Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African American young man, was killed, occur just as a part of the population is closely following the trial against Derek Chauvin, a former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd in May 2020 .

According to the police version, Wright was traveling in his vehicle when he was stopped by Potter, who was with two other officers who were participating in training.

When presenting his document, Potter realized that the young man had not appeared for a hearing for a previous crime, that of having fled from the officers and not possessing a permit to carry a firearm that occurred in June 2020, so he proceeded to act against the young man.

In the middle of a scuffle, Potter used his firearm, presumably by mistake, instead of using his stun gun.

The argument of the mistake was defended by the chief of the police, Tim Gannon, under the premise that in the police videos the fear and regret of Potter is appreciated.

Protesters placing flowers in front of a sign outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was killed in Minnesota, USA, on April 13, 2021. © Leah Millis / Reuters

This event joins a series of events that have occurred due to police abuses that have led civil organizations to request a police reform in the United States. This initiative has been endorsed by President Joe Biden, who has asked Congress to act.

“The White House is working very closely with them to push for the passage of the George Floyd Act (…) I know that does not solve all the problems, we are not suggesting it, the Biden presidency is less than 100 days old, there are more to come, “White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday, April 14.

