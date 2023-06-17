Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/17/2023 – 8:01 am

Share



Inquiry of the US Department of Justice concludes that the murder of the black man was part of the practice of excessive violence and racial discrimination in Minneapolis. Biden is willing to sign the Floyd police justice law. within the Minneapolis police there were systemic problems of excessive use of force and discrimination, which culminated in homicide.

The investigation was opened shortly after the incident, whose video recording generated a wave of protests in the country against police violence and discrimination, under the motto Black Lives Matter (BLM, Vidas Negras Importam). The final report also recommends 28 “remedial” measures to reform policing as a prelude to a consent decree.

Terrence Floyd, George’s younger brother, who currently lives in New York, said he was satisfied with the investigation by the Department of Justice into the homicide: “This is how it is resolved and ends what is happening in law enforcement.”

Police used lethal weapons without real need

When presenting the conclusions of the investigations, the American Attorney General, Merrick Garland, pointed out that the Minneapolis police have registered an excessive use of habitual force, including lethal force, “many times when it is not necessary”.

“She employs weapons without assessing whether the individual poses a threat, let alone whether the threat justifies their lethal use. She routinely ignores the safety of those in her custody and unlawfully discriminates against blacks and Native Americans in her law enforcement activities,” Garland stressed.

On May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, a clerk accused George Floyd of trying to pay for a pack of tobacco with a fake bill. Detained by police, he ended up being killed in the middle of the street.

Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while he screamed that he couldn’t breathe, was sentenced in June 2021 to 22 years in prison for manslaughter, and another 20 after declaring- guilty of excessive use of force and discrimination.

Since the murder, four police officers have been convicted for their direct and indirect roles in the episode. “His death had an irrevocable impact on Minneapolis, our country and the world. George Floyd should be alive today,” emphasized Garland.

Biden: “Fight Discrimination and Build Public Trust”

In an official statement from the White House, released on Friday, US President Joe Biden expressed concern about the findings of the inquiry into Floyd’s death and urged Congress to introduce reforms to combat racial discrimination.

“My staff informed me of the Department of Justice’s independent findings regarding the unconstitutional practices of the Minneapolis Police Department. They are disturbing and underscore the urgent need for Congress to pass reforms that build public confidence, combat racial discrimination, and thereby bolster public safety.”

The Democratic head of state underlined the need to implement and maintain “independent and aggressive measures” to “ensure accountability for systemic misconduct” in police departments at the local level.

“I have a simple message for Congress: Send the George Floyd Police Justice Bill to my secretary, and I will sign it,” Biden said. He promised he would do everything in his power to hold police accountable in Congress, being “willing to work with both Republicans and Democrats on genuine solutions.”

In the note, Biden called for trust, security and accountability on behalf of the “vast majority of Americans”, but stressed that ensuring public safety also requires that “the forces of order have the necessary funding, resources, training and personnel to do a job safe, effective and responsible”.

There are improvements, but the process is long

The Justice Department’s goal was not to assess the behavior of a particular Minneapolis officer, but of the city police as a whole. In the city there were several cases of excessive police violence before that of Floyd, in which the agents involved were not held accountable until social protests broke out.

Earlier, the Minnesota State Department of Human Rights launched its own inquiry and implemented an agreement, signed in March, that addresses similar findings. The Department of Justice, Minneapolis and its police have agreed to negotiate a consent decree leading to the expected reforms.

Although changes have already occurred – such as a ban on city police officers using arm locks and other strangulation techniques – “there is work to be done” and negotiations could last for months and even a year, the Justice Department admitted.

The inquiry’s findings also bring into focus discrimination against people with behavioral disorders, noted Attorney General Garland: “These systemic problems didn’t just happen in 2020. that the Police Department and the City of Minneapolis enforce this standard or practice of conduct.”

In his opinion, such conduct violates, among others, the fourth constitutional amendment, which protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures, and the first, guaranteeing freedom of expression, press, assembly and the right to demand compensation from the government with the end of repair.

“The conclusions released this Friday in the report are worrying,” acknowledged the deputy attorney general, Vanita Gupta, to the press. On the other hand, “the city and police of Minneapolis have demonstrated their commitment to act quickly on reforms aimed at remedying the problems identified.”

av (Lusa, EFE, AFP, Reuters)























