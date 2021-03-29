Police Western Uusimaa police have arrested suspects in connection with scams against the elderly

Police are currently investigating several series of crimes in which scams have been committed by individuals acting as various inspectors or property custodians.

Western Uusimaa police have apprehended suspected perpetrators of elder fraud.

In the cases, the scammers have appeared as maintenance men, the police bulletin reports. It is characteristic of the type of crime that the elderly are at risk.

Last week, police reported several online frauds in the Western Uusimaa region.

In one example, the scammers cleared the accounts of an Espoo man and his family members. A message was received in the man’s email on behalf of the bank asking him to log in to the system.

The link passed the user information into the hands of scammers. Tens of thousands of euros were withdrawn from the accounts of the man and his two adult children connected to the online bank.

Frauds however, they have not fully migrated to the network, but are still done through physical contact as well.

Police are currently investigating several series of crimes in which scams have been committed by individuals acting as various inspectors or property custodians.

“Unfortunately, scams are often cowardly and ruthlessly targeted at older people,” the crime commissioner Klaus Geiger says in a press release.

The police according to the perpetrators, they have searched for elderly victims through contact services, using common first names in certain age groups as search criteria.

Operations have been chained so that a third party is recruited to use stolen bank cards and spotted pin codes.

“The police have caught the suspects in their blood, and through this have been able to cut off and investigate the crime series. In this way, it has been possible to prevent the continuation of crimes for the same factors, ”says Geiger.