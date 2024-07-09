Abu Dhabi Police warned the public of the resurgence of fraud and deception methods, and the luring of victims in misleading ways, whereby they are defrauded by displaying pictures of fake properties for symbolic amounts on social media, where the victim places a deposit for the property, then discovers that he has been a victim of fraud and deception.

The police stressed the need to adhere to the controls of the relevant authorities in documenting rental contracts, and that reducing the fictitious rent should not be a motive for falling victim to real estate fraud.

The police called on the public to take preventive measures, by communicating with approved real estate offices, asking the broker or representative to present the Emirates ID, record its details, not to give identification documents except in those offices, receive stamped receipts, keep official contracts, and ensure that the property is registered with the relevant government department.

The police warned job seekers against “fake employment” and believing the lies of fraudsters who exploit the opportunity of holding official events and activities to defraud them by creating pages for fake companies on the Internet as accredited recruitment companies, or programs on social media sites and allocating them to pay sums of money as fees for these fake jobs, so that those who apply for them eventually discover that they have fallen victim to fraud and deception.

The police urged the public to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls they receive from unknown persons, or if they are exposed to fraud and deception in all its forms.