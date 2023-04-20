Colonel Abdullah Yousef Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of the External Areas Traffic Department at Abu Dhabi Police, warned that drowsiness while driving causes accidents that lead to deaths and serious injuries.

He called on drivers to take a sufficient amount of sleep before driving and leave a sufficient safety distance, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, pointing out that the Traffic and Patrols Directorate recently implemented campaigns in labor cities, focused on enhancing awareness of adherence to traffic laws and regulations and the prescribed legal speeds.

Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of fully adhering to the safety belt, not distracting from the road while driving, not crossing traffic lights, using side signals when changing lanes from one lane to another, leaving a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, and giving priority to pedestrian crossings.

He stated that the campaign included displaying and distributing digital awareness booklets and films, and holding educational lectures for workers, drivers and road users, on the need to adhere to safe crossing from the sites designated for them on the roads and the use of bridges and tunnels.

He urged drivers to pay attention to the movement of pedestrians and to give them priority in safe crossing at the sites designated for their crossing, and to reduce speeds in residential areas and human gatherings.

Since the beginning of the holy month, Abu Dhabi Police launched awareness campaigns about the negative phenomena that are monitored on the roads during the month of Ramadan, stressing the importance of raising traffic awareness to comply with the traffic law and traffic regulations and rules, and reducing the causes that lead to traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and serious injuries, and planting The value of respecting traffic rules and avoiding wrong behavior while driving.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police implemented field traffic awareness points in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of enhancing traffic safety for drivers and road users during the holy month of Ramadan.

And she warned that fasting may have effects on drivers with low blood sugar, which affects attention, focus and vision, noting the importance of drivers’ positive reactions and alertness to the events going on around them while driving the vehicle.

The directorate also warned that preoccupation with other than the road leads to a sudden deviation of the vehicle due to the use of the phone to surf the Internet and social networking sites or make a call, or take pictures that may lead to serious consequences and the occurrence of traffic accidents as a result of not paying attention to the road while driving.

Enhance traffic safety

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police implemented a field traffic awareness campaign in the labor cities in the Musaffah region, the labor city in Mafraq, and Al Salam City in Hamim in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of enhancing traffic safety for drivers and road users during the holy month of Ramadan.