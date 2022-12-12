“Izvestia”: the criminals began to disguise themselves using the form of couriers

Theft of property using branded uniforms of couriers and square thermal bags has become a new criminal trend. About it warn “News”.

Interlocutors of the publication in law enforcement agencies said that apartment buildings and supermarkets were in a special risk zone. Criminals take advantage of the fact that the motley uniform of the delivery men has dulled the vigilance of citizens, and no one has a question when a stranger appears in the entrance. At the same time, false couriers often hide their faces under medical masks, which is also perceived as a norm in society. However, the material notes that drug couriers and illegal migrants also pretend to be deliveries in an attempt to evade police checks.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Moscow stabbed a woman ten times because of a cat. The Russian came to the 50-year-old victim and introduced himself as a courier. The woman opened the door, the offender attacked her, hit her with a “piercing object in the chest area” and disappeared. Later it turned out that the victim was a nurse, and the cat who had attacked her had recently died. He decided that the nurse had poisoned the pet, and thus took revenge on her.