The National Police alerted this Saturday on their social networks of a new technique that thieves use to locate possible empty houses to access to steal. According to the agents, they place «glue threads between the frame and the door »of the building, so that if several days go by and it has not been broken, it means that the house is probably uninhabited.

📣 ATTENTION The thieves are placing glue strings between the frame and the door to locate possible empty houses 🏠 NOTE! 👁 They are more difficult to detect than plastic cores Pay attention and if you see them 🔜 ☎ 091#We areYourPolice#We are for youpic.twitter.com/Oh6WSV60Qp National Police (@policia) April 9, 2021

The Police warn that this method is “More difficult to detect than plastic cores”, another method used by criminals that consists of inserting tiny pieces of plastic in the slot of the door to check if, after a while, they are still there or have fallen to the ground.