02/24/2025



Updated at 11: 58h.





Taking advantage of the moments of weakness or disguise is the first thing that They look for thieves To achieve their objectives and is, therefore, the point where state security forces and bodies ask to pay more attention. The best example is the warning they have launched from the Local Police of San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid) and how criminals use the call sowing method.

In this case, thieves act in pairs or sometimes with more people. They usually use it In commercial areasespecially in parking lots, and take advantage of the good will and civism of the possible victims.

As they explain in a thread in X, one of the thieves pull an object to the ground -A currency, a paper, a keychain or something small that they can carry- to get the victim’s attention and make him believe that one of his belongings has fallen. At the moment when it turns, it bends or even gets out of the car to pick it up, the corporation of the first caco gets into the passenger seat To snatch the belongings or assault the objective – if this is already out of the car or walk – to force him to give him his belongings.

The robbery inside vehicles by the “planting” method is the most used by thieves. It will be carried out in shopping centers. One of the thieves throws an object to the ground to get the attention of the victim and make him believe that one of his belongings has fallen. pic.twitter.com/jjsqagw0ta – Local Police of San Sebastián de los Reyes (@Policiadesa) February 13, 2025

Apart from being constantly aware of belongings, the police ask for common sense to put the easy things to those who want to get the belongings of others.









Do not lose the attention of your belongings.

Do not get off the vehicle against strangers.

Do not leave your belongings to the view.

Avoid parking in little busy areas.

In recent times, an increase in Electronic Device Robsespecially laptops, in shopping centers. Thieves use signal detectors to identify vehicles that contain these devices and, subsequently, Force the car to subtract them. Companies like Telefónica have alerted their employees about this mode of robbery.

Another method used by criminals is the use of Frequency inhibitors that block the closure of the vehicles, preventing the doors from being insured. This allows thieves to access the interior of the car without forcing it.