It is a miracle that there have been no casualties in recent days in actions by farmers. The hay bales that a car drove into on the A32 near Meppel on Wednesday morning were equipped with beams, a spokesperson for the Northern Netherlands police said. The car was a total loss and the driver was uninjured. Two more accidents happened after that. On the A7, a car ran on a pile of car tires at Midwolde on Wednesday night and another car on dumped waste at Frieschepalen. “No one was injured, but that could have turned out very differently,” said the spokesman, who announced a “broad criminal investigation”.

With the help of highway cameras and dashcam images, an attempt is made to identify the culprits. The waste itself is also examined for traces. The police are not only targeting farmers. “Some truck drivers made the dumping possible by slowing down and making sure the dumpers were not bothered by oncoming traffic,” said the police spokesman.

We explain to them that blocking highways is prohibited Police Spokesperson

In response to the news, strong words were heard from the government on Thursday towards the radical farmers and their supporters. Blocking highways, dumping waste and threatening recovery companies who want to clean up the mess is “unacceptable”, Prime Minister Rutte tweeted from his holiday address. The mayor of Nijmegen, Hubert Bruls, as chairman of the Security Council, also made himself heard. “This must be dealt with harshly and criminally,” he said in a statement. According to the chairman, these are not activists, but “extremists” with whom “the conversation should not be held”. “That does not help and gives them a stage that they do not deserve,” said Bruls.

‘Maintain afterwards’

Almost simultaneously the contrast with practice appeared. On Thursday afternoon, farmers blocked the A35 and A1 highways in both directions between Almelo and Hengelo. A barbecue was organized on the highway and the protesters announced that they would be relieved by a new group of supporters at the end of the afternoon. Traffic delays quickly mounted, though trapped vehicles were allowed to pass through the blockades. Would the police now act harshly, as Bruls had announced? “Agents on the spot start the conversation,” is the first thing a spokesperson for the East Netherlands police says. “We explain to them that blocking highways is prohibited and appeal to their responsibility not to cause nuisance and dangerous situations,” said the spokesman.

But they are not immediately arrested. “The safety of other road users is paramount. An arrest could lead to escalation on the highway and endanger other traffic,” the spokesperson said. The police are therefore afraid of disturbances on the highway and want to “enforce afterwards”. With the help of camera images, attempts are made to impose fines afterwards. Standing still on the highway costs 410 euros. This week it turned out that the webshop of action group Farmers Defense Force alone has already generated three hundred thousand euros in turnover. Moreover, the farmers are supported by wealthy agricultural companies, which means that these kinds of fines may not make much of an impression.

At the end of the afternoon the farmers lifted their blockade. “The police were present soon after the start of the action, but did not intervene,” ANP news agency wrote. Farmers of the Voll Gass action group from the wider area of ​​Lochem in Gelderland and Overijssel say they have no other option than to take “hard actions” against the nitrogen plans, now that the cabinet does not seem to want to change the policy. Spokesperson Albert Markerink: “What would you do if someone comes to your home to tell you that you have to leave next week? What would you do if the government said to you: here you have a fucking premium, go do something else?”

Markerink no longer owns a farm, but is an active participant in the various app groups in which actions, such as blocking highways with hay bales, manure and waste, are discussed. According to him, there are about three hundred to four hundred activists in the app groups. Markerink: “With every action we propose, there is always someone who asks whether we will lose the support of public opinion as a result. You will of course also receive comments on the flag actions. And indeed, carrying out such actions is not what we would like. But we are forced to do it.”

‘Not hijacked’

It is not true, says Markerink, that the farmers’ protests have been ‘hijacked’ by more radical farmers. “These are the same people who drive their tractors on a light tour past nursing homes, or drive funeral processions, or who drove their tractors past lonely children on their birthdays during the corona time. They do what has to be done.” And that fatal accidents can occur due to the blockages on the roads? “That would be dramatic. But fatal accidents also happen to farmers.”

The views of the members of Voll Gass mirror those of many activists: that they feel compelled to take tough action, and see themselves as resistance fighters in a war against the nitrogen plans. “They know full well that there are penalties for what they do, but they see no other way to stop the plans,” says Jan Huzen from Emmen, founder and manager of several “support groups” of citizens for farmers.