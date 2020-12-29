BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The Berlin police would like to resolutely enforce the ban on the planned “lateral thinking” demonstration in Berlin on Wednesday. The officials are prepared for protesters to come to the capital on Wednesday despite the ban, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. The influx of people to forbidden gatherings should be stopped. In addition to the banned demo, several counter-events were registered for the day, including two bicycle parades. The police say they want to be deployed with 2,000 officers across the city.

Last Wednesday, the “lateral thinking” demonstration planned for December 30th in Berlin against government restrictions in the Corona crisis was banned. The critics of the Corona policy had registered 22,500 participants for the rally on Straße des 17. Juni. The demonstration with the motto “Welcome 2021 – the year of freedom and peace” was originally planned for New Year’s Eve. Because of the general ban on gatherings, the organizers had brought the demonstration forward by one day.

With a view to the demonstration in Berlin, the founder of the “lateral thinking” initiative, Michael Ballweg, called for people to adhere to the ban on the “lateral thinking” demonstration in Berlin at the turn of the year and not on December 30th, 31st or December 1st. January to go to Berlin. Another demonstration registered for Wednesday in Berlin with 10,000 participants under the motto “Fireworks of feelings. From the year of rebellion to the year of freedom” was canceled by the organizer on Monday, according to the police./fdu/DP/nas