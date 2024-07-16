Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

A forbidden bike ride in Vienna’s Lobau costs an architect 350 euros. Despite the strict rules, he has little understanding for the high penalty.

Vienna – “I wanted to enjoy nature on the bike tour,” explained Wolfgang T. at heute.atBut his trip took an unexpected turn when he and his companion were stopped by a forest ranger and a policewoman. They were off the marked cycle paths, which is a violation of the Vienna National Park Act. Despite his apology, Wolfgang T. received a fine of 350 euros a few days later. “Cycling is not a danger to humans or animals. 350 euros leaves you speechless,” he said indignantly.

Be careful: A bike trip in the Austrian forest can be expensive. (Symbolic image) © Jochen Tack/Imago

City of Vienna wants to protect Lobau nature reserve – strange measures for cyclists in Austria

The city of Vienna has set up strict rules to protect the Lobau nature reserve. “The Lobau is one of the most important nature reserves in Vienna,” stressed SPÖ club chairman Josef Taucher in a notice of the city of Vienna. “As such, the Lobau fulfils two essential functions. Firstly, it is a valuable and protected habitat for insects, animals and plants. Secondly, it offers visitors strength and relaxation while at the same time giving them access to nature.” But the most livable city in the world has much more to offer.

Since 1997, there has been a general ban on cycling in Vienna’s Lobau, with the exception of a few designated cycle paths. “The aim is to promote respectful and sustainable coexistence between cyclists, other people seeking recreation and the interests of nature conservation,” explained Climate Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky in the statement. The city has taken measures to make the cycle paths more visible and to make orientation easier.

Cycling is prohibited in the Lobau except on designated paths. © Rainer Mirau/Imago

Expensive fines for cycling in Austria: Lobau is strictly controlled

MA 49, the municipal department for climate, forestry and agriculture, emphasized to the local platform Regional media also the need for controls to protect nature. “Since there has been a massive increase in the use of unauthorized paths by cyclists in recent years, MA 49 has decided to make the bans more clearly visible than before and to be more present on site in this regard,” said a spokesperson for MA 49.

Fines for cyclists in the Lobau can be up to 350 euros. “In coordination with the environmental protection department, the responsible forestry and agricultural company has therefore decided to use clearer markings and to focus on monitoring compliance. At the moment, the focus is on educating and informing people, and the police are only called in if visitors behave in an uncooperative or aggressive manner – as has been the case before,” says MA 49. Nevertheless, there have already been some fines, such as in the case of Wolfgang T.

350 Euro fine: Cyclists outraged by “walking path rip-off”

The architect has appealed against the fine and will not accept the “walking path rip-off” in the Lobau. “I have not killed or injured anyone, and nothing has been damaged. Speeders get off easier if they are caught,” said the outraged cyclist to the Today. This too Traffic sign on a cycle route annoys driversSince March, Drivers in Austria should be even more careful not to exceed the speed limit. (No)