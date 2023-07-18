Police vlogger Jan-Willem was in a hurry and now regrets it. And can go cycling.

Look, in principle it is very good that police officers share what they do on social media. The phrase ‘go catch the crooks’ no longer needs to be used. Of course, because it is a police officer, you are constantly told what is not allowed and how it should be done.

So you would assume that a member of the national hermandad adheres perfectly to all the rules. But guess what: nothing could be further from the truth! It ‘happens’ to police vlogger Jan-Willem. An immensely popular agent with a whopping 333,000 followers on YouTube and 140,000 followers on Instagram.

Police vlogger Jan-Willem

He drove 51 km/h too fast. 51! And yes, that is after correction. Jan-Willem had just had a very hard night (work, no bachelor party or anything) and could finally go home. Nothing human is strange to him, so he also drove a little too fast. This means that police vlogger Jan-Willem had to hand in his driver’s license.

Maarreh, what do we think of this now? Because it’s not really the intention that a police officer sets a bad example, is it? It is of course very easy to give up on it, but actually this is a cool promotion.

Not muffled away

Firstly, it has not been concealed under the guise of ‘we are colleagues, aren’t we?’. Of course, the police vlogger in question also knows that it would have come out anyway, but now he could give his own explanation. We can now take a look behind the scenes: what punishment will the Public Prosecutor give?

Police vlogger Jan-Willem has already received a written reprimand (letter with the word ‘foei’ on it, probably). In addition, the police have launched a disciplinary investigation. That is standard procedure if agents are (possibly) guilty of suspected dereliction of duty, as it is so nicely called.

One small thing that we still doubt: WHERE did the police vlogger speed? And how late? And what was the speed limit then? Was he driving 151 on a 100 km/h road? Or did he drive 181 where you are allowed 130? On the other hand, police officers are just people too, right?

You can check out the complete statement here!

