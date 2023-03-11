Weeks before the attack in a prayer house of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg, the police received an anonymous tip about the mental state of the perpetrator, Philipp F. On February 7, two officers visited him for a home visit after an anonymous tip.

“He cooperated, was happy to provide information, it was an open conversation,” said the Hamburg police chief. Both the weapon and the safe in which it was kept gave no cause for complaint, “except for a small thing, because there was a projectile on the safe,” says the police chief. The officers gave him a verbal reprimand for this. Philipp F. apologized, ‘of course he was ashamed too’.

The writer of the anonymous tip wanted F. checked because he allegedly had weapons in his house, says the police chief. According to the anonymous letter, F. was especially angry with religious supporters, especially Jehovah’s Witnesses and his former employer.

When 35-year-old F. received a gun permit, he was checked. At the time, his reliability was not in doubt, Meyer said. Circumstances encountered by the officers during their visit also gave no indications 'that could indicate a mental illness'. During the visit they talked about everyday things such as home furnishings. The legal options were exhausted and from that point on F. disappeared from the radar of the authorities