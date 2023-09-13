DThe US federal judiciary has brought charges against five former police officers who beat African-American Tire Nichols to death in Memphis in January. In the indictment decided Tuesday, the five men are accused of violating Nichols’ civil rights. They are also said to have conspired to cover up their crime and made false statements.

“The country watched in horror as Tire Nichols was kicked, punched, Tasered and pepper-sprayed,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a video. “And we all heard him screaming for his mother and saying, ‘I’m just trying to go home.'”

Nichols was beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 7th. The 29-year-old died in hospital three days later. Videos of the incident were released weeks later, sparking outrage and horror.

Cases of police violence are not uncommon in the USA

The five police officers – like the victim, also African Americans – were fired and charged with second-degree murder by the local judiciary. In Tennessee, this is an intermediate level between manslaughter and murder. Now there was an additional charge at the federal judicial level.

Cases of police violence against black people in the USA have repeatedly caused protests. Often, although not in the Nichols case, the perpetrators are white police officers.

The best-known case in recent years is the killing of George Floyd in a brutal police operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020. The white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck of Floyd, who was arrested and lying on the ground, for more than nine minutes .