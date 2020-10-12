Massive protests had risen against the brutality of the SARS police unit. Now the government is dissolving them – but keeping the police.

COTONOU taz | It is a first success for all Nigerians who demonstrated in the past few days and expressed their anger #EndSARS expressed on social media. Nigeria’s government announced on Twitter on Sunday that it would disband the Special Anti-Robbry Squad (SARS). The unit is less known for its crime-solving success than for its brutality.

However, many SARS opponents do not have great confidence in the government’s announcement. The online service Sahara Reporters wrote on Monday lunchtime that demonstrators in the economic metropolis of Lagos have blocked the toll station to Lekki. There are further protests in the capital Abuja and in the state of Kwara in the southwest of the country.

After all, it is not the first such announcement, says Anietie Ewang, Nigeria analyst with Human Rights Watch (HRW), in an interview. In fact, there have been reports of brutal police practices for years, particularly at SARS. It was not until the end of June that victims reported in an investigation that they had been held without arrest warrants, blackmailed and received death threats.

Despite the government’s relenting, Anietie Ewang is concerned that the officers can continue to be deployed in other units. They could behave similarly to SARS in the future.

An exception in Nigeria

The office manager of Amnesty International (AI) in Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, is also skeptical. “The announcement does not meet demands for accountability and justice for abuses committed by the unit and the police in general,” she tweeted.

The demonstrators had five demands: the release of all detained SARS opponents, justice for all victims of police violence and compensation for their families, the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry within ten days, and finally police and psychological training for SARS officers and higher salaries .

There is currently no talk of any of this, which is why protests continue. The demonstrations began at the beginning of last week. The activists had managed to mobilize people across the country, despite arrests and tear gas. Such a mobilization is an exception in Nigeria.