In Colombia, a person dies after being brutally arrested. The video triggers violent unrest in Bogotá, ten lifeless.

BOGOTÁ taz | The Video is difficult to take. The person lies on his again. Two policemen stand over him and push him to the bottom. The metallic rattle of the taser might be heard a number of instances and the person asks to cease. “He tells you to please cease, we’ll movie you,” says the person who’s recording the scene along with his cellphone. The police repair the person on the bottom.

His voice is getting weaker. “Please, please, please,” he says time and again: “You harm me.” That very same evening, Javier Ordóñez dies in a hospital in Bogotá. Nonetheless, as initially assumed, not due to the implications of the brutal use of tasers. It will get worse.

In response to a preliminary report on the forensic medical report, seven law enforcement officials beat him on the station and broke his cranium 9 instances. Movies from the station recommend this. Additionally that the cops had an previous argument with the lawyer. Ordóñez had traces of blows to the again and accidents to inside organs on his physique.

Javier Ordóñez was a lawyer, however he made cash for his household as a taxi driver. His two kids lived with him, the mom in Barcelona.

Loads has constructed up

For the reason that video grew to become identified on Wednesday, Bogotá has not come to relaxation. Lots of have taken to the streets to protest police violence. The initially peaceable protest changed into vandalism. In some photos town is paying homage to an inferno. Buses had been set on fireplace, home windows on banks had been damaged and outlets had been looted. At the very least a 3rd of all police stations have gone up in flames.

Late at evening, helicopters circled, ambulance sirens sounded. In Bogotá and the neighboring metropolis of Soacha, at the very least ten folks died within the protests, most of them from gunshot wounds, all of them below the age of 30, together with a minor. Greater than 400 folks had been injured, together with law enforcement officials.

“We condemn the police violence, however on the identical time we condemn the vandalism of some demonstrators,” stated Bogotá’s mayor Claudia López. She has supplied authorized help to Ordóñez’s kin and is asking for police reform.

Loads has constructed up. “It is not nearly Javier Ordóñez,” says Juanita Moreno (title modified). “It is also about why we had protested since November, till the pandemic stopped us.” For instance, the poor implementation of the peace settlement, the murders of civil rights activists and the most recent wave of massacres through which younger folks specifically had been murdered . The sensation that the state is abandoning you and abusing its energy.

The 30-year-old works for the district within the social division. Since her research she has been utilizing her cellphone to doc human rights violations by the police throughout protests. “Some faculty mates went to reveal and disappeared endlessly.” On Wednesday, she went out into the road to movie from a distance. She has seen many demonstrations, however by no means has the proportion of rioters been so excessive. She thinks nothing of that.

However, she was packed by the police and brutally put right into a prisoner van, and she or he was repeatedly shot within the again with a taser. She didn’t lead any resistance. Additionally within the automotive had been a number of minors and a boy with an open head wound who later vomited blood and needed to be operated on for belly accidents.

On the police station, she was pressured to strip bare in entrance of an officer in the bathroom. An official appeared by way of her cellphone for 3 hours, emails, social media, WhatsApp messages. Ultimately, everybody would have acquired a effective for a similar offenses, however every in a special quantity. “It is so arbitrary,” says Moreno. “However I’ve a job, I am unable to object and return to the police station for a number of days, the place in the long run the law enforcement officials are believed anyway.”

From what is understood up to now, Javier Ordóñez had been ingesting beer with mates at residence. Once they needed to get provides, they had been stopped by the police as a result of that they had violated the ban on gatherings and the ban on alcohol as a result of Covid-19 pandemic. The law enforcement officials had been suspended from obligation.