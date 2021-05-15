Inhabitants of the Jacarezinho favela celebrate a mass in tribute to the victims of the police operation, on May 12 in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). Silvia Izquierdo / AP

On Thursday, May 6, the Civil Police deployed a broad police operation against drug trafficking in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro. The policemen were greeted with shots, which killed an agent. The raid, which lasted more than six hours, ended with the death of 28 people, making it the bloodiest police operation in the history of Rio de Janeiro, a city and a state that have stood out for years in Brazilian statistics for the lethality of its security forces. But it is a widespread problem. The data speaks volumes. In Brazil, one of the most violent countries in the world, police forces are responsible for a significant part of violent deaths. Of the 47,000 murdered in 2019, 13% died during a police intervention.

An anti-drug operation that ends with such a number of victims is an operational failure for any police force. It is regrettable that the president, Jair Bolsonaro, of the extreme right, congratulated those responsible for the operation, in line with his intolerable speech of normalizing the death of suspects at the hands of the security forces. One of the foundations of the rule of law is that every accused has the right to the presumption of innocence and to a fair trial.

The limited presence of the State in favelas like Jacarezinho has paved the way for the power of organized crime to acquire its current proportions, with large territories where groups that traffic in drugs or paramilitaries that extort control are in control. Neighborhoods where millions of Brazilians live caught in the crossfire, hostages of daily violence and lacking essential services to lead a dignified life. Fighting drug trafficking is complex. It requires police work, no doubt, but it also implies fighting inequality, offering alternatives and opportunities to young people. The 28 deaths of Jacarezinho must be investigated rigorously. A democracy must shed light on any suspicion of abusive use of force by police forces. And, if there is one, sanction.