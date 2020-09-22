Do the security forces have the right to shoot people? Janka Belarus tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 11.

The story itself comes from my girlfriend. She lives in Minsk right next to the “Pushkinskaya” subway station. So where on August 10th, Alexander Tarajkowskij was shot dead. Tarajkovsky became the first victim of the arbitrariness of the militia that spread across the country.

An improvised memorial has been erected at the spot where Alexander was shot. Again and again the militia cleared it away and again and again residents of our city have rebuilt the monument.

There is a supermarket not far from this point. On a Sunday evening – on Sundays we always have the big demonstrations – my friend went to the supermarket, she wanted to buy some groceries.

Suddenly a woman’s scream. Then she saw them. She was all white in the face. OMON police were about to take them away and drag them into a police car. But a young man stepped in, pushed the militiamen away and went with the militiamen instead. So he saved her from arrest. The young woman hadn’t even been able to ask the man his name. And she couldn’t remember his face either, just cried hysterically.

Again a man came up to her. He was in a black battle suit, had a helmet on – and hugged her without a word.

The people in the supermarket couldn’t believe it, they thought the man in black was an OMON policeman. But he was just a motorcyclist. He hugged the woman, stroked her hair and calmed her. And then she looked into his eyes, saw that he was crying too.

Then my friend went out of the supermarket again and chose what seemed to her to be a safe side street. But she wasn’t sure at all. There were prisoner vans, and there were OMON policemen inside. And there were people on the wall. A terrible picture, as if one wanted to shoot the people on the wall in the next instant.

Again my friend went to the supermarket. Ten minutes later, engines roared and the van was gone. And the people who had just been standing against the wall continued on their way, children came back and played in the street as if nothing had happened.

I don’t know what scares me more about this story, the complete lack of rights and how the security forces act against people, or the reaction of those affected, who are no longer even surprised.

From the Russian Bernhard Clasen