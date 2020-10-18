The journalist Kristina gets into a raid when she buys Swiss chocolate. Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 24.

The freelance journalist Kristina is the mother of a three year old boy. She recently went to a shop about ten minutes from her apartment on a weekday evening to buy some candy. And suddenly she had to go OMON men (Special police unit, which is mainly used against demonstrators; Editor’s note) flee. At the moment this is everyday life in Belarus.

“There were very tasty Swiss chocolates on special offer in this shop,” remembers Kristina. “It was the first time since spring that I had even gone to a shop farther away in the dark. When I started I still thought: ‘Maybe I shouldn’t go that far.’ It was cold. I didn’t know then that my whole body would soon be glowing from spontaneous jogging. I went to the store, took what I needed, chocolates for the son and his tutors, and carried the purchases in my hand without a plastic bag.

When I got out of business, I went all the way to the main street because I thought it would be easier and safer to walk there. So I go very calmly, there I see People carrying a big white-red-white flag. It wasn’t a march or anything. For some reason they stopped first and then suddenly and abruptly started running. I stopped where I was without understanding anything.

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

It turned out that a whole bunch of OMON men were trying to hunt down these people who had just run past me. Some went into the shop I had just come from, others into an underground car park, ”remembers Kristina. “And then suddenly I saw the OMON people running towards me. I started screaming and running with the others. Because I know from online articles that these OMON people have shit on their heads instead of brains. They just grab them all.

So I ran and thought that I can’t go to jail, that I have to be with my son tomorrow because he doesn’t go to kindergarten. I lost the chocolates. Ran into the store and burst into tears. I’m not sure what a nervous breakdown is, but I think that’s exactly what I had at that moment. I was terrified and felt like a very little girl.

What reassures me after this event and across the country? There are many clever people against Lukashenko. For him there are only really stupid ones or those who ‘have to’, for professional or similar reasons. Or people who are still socialized in the Soviet Union, ‘Soviet people’ who do not work efficiently and therefore cannot hold on to power for long. That means the walls will collapse. And I will be able to raise my glass to the dismissal of some press officers. “

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey