“ AT With the generalization of cellphones, we will say: vertical videos against verticality of power, pixels against police officers, YouTube versus batons, RT against JT ”, summarizes David Dufresne, whose film, A country that stands wise, comes out this Wednesday. Known for his work in identifying police violence, the journalist has moved the lines. Since the 2018 autonomous period, he has counted, under the keyword “Allô Place Beauvau”, no less than a thousand dead, seriously injured or mutilated by the police. In this sinister procession, 4 deaths, 344 head wounds, 29 injured and 5 hands torn off, supporting photos. “This accumulation has given rise to a collective awareness of the systemic nature of violence. The inhabitants of town centers, who did not experience it on a daily basis, realized that it was a reality… ” analyzes field journalist Taha Bouhafs.

This awareness was impressively reflected, on June 2 and 6, in massive demonstrations against racism and police violence. Many of those who responded to the Adama Committee’s call had in mind the images of the agony of Georges Floyd, suffocated by police officer Derek Chauvin, on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. But the mobilizing effect of the images is not new: on April 17, 1950, in action for a month to demand wage increases, the workers demonstrate in Brest. Under the bullets of the mobile guards, the trade unionist Édouard Mazé lost his life, shot in the head.

Strike public opinion

Twenty other demonstrators are seriously injured, including four amputees. Called to the rescue, the filmmaker René Vautier declares to the workers: “My 16mm camera is a handgun stronger than a helmet and a mobile policeman’s skull. “ In a few days, the director will make a film of ten minutes (of which only fragments remain today), entitled A man died which will be screened more than 150 times in a week and will lead to the satisfaction of the demands of the workers of Brest.

Today, the principle is the same, except that smartphones allow the almost immediate distribution on social networks of these videos, some of which reach millions of views. It is sometimes also the sound which amplifies the mobilizing force of the images: the “I’m suffocating”, repeated seven times by Cédric Chouviat, crushed by the police, adds to the weight of the images on which we see his legs, after a few minutes, stop beating, like his heart no doubt. On December 6, 2018, high school students were kept on their knees, hands on their heads for several hours, in Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines). A filmed humiliation scene that strikes public opinion especially as we hear a police officer quipped: “Here is a class which keeps itself wise. ” First posted on the Facebook account of the official who filmed it, the video was quickly removed. But the Twitter account @Obs_violences recovers and disseminates it. In six months, it will be seen by more than 3 million people. “The story of the eruption of this video symbolizes the new flow of information. What some will call the victory of the weak media over the strong media ”, notes David Dufresne.

The major stake is indeed to fight against disinformation and especially the lies of violent police officers who give false testimony to clear customs. The examples are not lacking: July 3, 2018, the young Aboubacar Fofana was killed several times in the head by a CRS in the HLM city of Breil, in Nantes. The offending police officer initially said that he fired for protection when the youngster was fleeing in a car. However, several videos show that he fired while the vehicle was stationary. Faced with the evidence, he admits having made a false statement and now pleads “accidental shooting”. The case is still ongoing…

Police forgery

Another case where the images were decisive, that of Abdou Diallo. This 21-year-old Guinean was tried in immediate appearance in Strasbourg, on June 2, 2020, for theft of a bicycle and assault on a police officer. Puzzled by the inconsistencies in the statements of the police, his lawyer assigned to duty, Me houkour, asks the audience to view videos of images from cameras located inside the police station where the facts occurred. “And there, amazement: the images, which nobody had seen yet, show a real compression of my client, who was very calm. The policeman would even have broken his shoulder by punching Mr. Diallo ”, says the lawyer. The presiding judge was furious. “I witnessed live the lie of three police officers to denounce an imaginary offense! “ he blurted out then.

Unfortunately not isolated facts: “The procedures aimed at erasing the fault of the police are repeated over and over again. Families are under pressure, investigations botched, evidence disappears, crime scenes are changed; the testimonies are falsified, the cases closed without continuation, or by non-places, the victims criminalized… ”, recalls Amal Bentounsi, founder of the collective Urgence notre police assassine. Aware of the importance of videos, the young woman launched, a few months ago, an application to save evidence on a remote server that could be erased if the phone falls into the hands of the police. To support their defense, victims’ lawyers now regularly call witnesses after a death involving the police. This was the case with Me Alimi in the Chouviat case. “Fortunately, witnesses filmed, otherwise I would have believed the version of the police who claimed that my husband had insulted them and that he then had a heart attack”, testifies Doria Chouviat.

Unfortunately, if the images are crucial in this case, it is sometimes difficult to obtain them and, for lack of proof, the word of a sworn agent has more value than that of an ordinary person. Especially when the victims are already in the hands of the police. “What happens in the van stays in the van, the beatings that take place there are not recorded. Ditto for violence and humiliation in custody. The feeling of omnipotence and impunity of some police officers leads them to let off steam on the people they arrest, especially when they are not white or they know that they are in an irregular situation. e, they will not lodge a complaint ”, explains Valentin Gendrot, journalist who has just published Cop, account of a two-year infiltration in the police. If the closed places are those of all possible slippages, the working-class districts are also, for a long time, a particular target. “The problem is that in the suburbs, the police confiscate the phones and destroy the evidence. In the suburbs of Grenoble where I grew up, I even saw them assault an apartment where they had seen someone filming them from his balcony ”, explains Taha Bouhafs. “In the demonstrations, adds Amal Bentounsi, violence, even if it goes unpunished, is not for all that invisible. In the neighborhoods, on the contrary, a brother, a father, a son can be arbitrarily carried away by the frenzy of an agent without this having any consequences. “

Interference with the freedom to inform

Even if the proportion of police violence documented by images remains low, for the authorities, it is still too much. Suddenly, they lock themselves in denial. Asked on September 23 on France Inter, Gérald Darmanin assures us: “When protests turn violent, it’s not from the police. They are the victims of violence. “ One of the objectives of the new National Law Enforcement Plan is to make police violence invisible. “After summons, no exception, including for the benefit of journalists or members of associations, will be made”, provides the text. “In other words, journalists will no longer be able to document the use of force and its abuses without risking being the target themselves”, comments lawyer Caroline Mécary. This provision also targets observers of the League of Human Rights (LDH), who will no longer be able to perform timing and document a demonstration from start to finish and will no longer be allowed to wear a helmet, mask and safety glasses for protection. “If the state wants to prevent us from fulfilling this crucial mission for the defense of the right to demonstrate, it is because it perceives our images as dangerous for it. Moreover, those that we see in David Dufresne’s film show illegal acts on the part of the police ”, insists Nathalie Tehio, lawyer, co-founder of the Observatory of Civil Liberties of the LDH.

These attacks on the freedom to inform go hand in hand with a desire to increase “official” communication, including visual. The plan for maintaining order thus provides for “The police forces with materials and teams to take these shots”. Goal ? To encourage “The dissemination of photos of dangerous materials seized from demonstrators and images illustrating the reality of violence against the police”. In short, to show that the violence is not done by the police, but by the demonstrators. The battle of images will take place.