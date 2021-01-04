” J ‘muffled. These words, pronounced seven times by Cédric Chouviat while the police held him on the ground, were repeated by his relatives and a few hundred people who came to support this Sunday, January 3, in Paris. One year after the arrest and the death of the delivery man following a roadside check, the members of the Chouviat family are still demanding justice for their father, uncle or son. While the “global security” bill threatens to prevent the taking of images of police officers, associations for the defense of freedoms, parties and unions joined the march, by making a protest rally. “We demand the suspension of the police officers involved, but also the suspension of the strangulation key so that there are no more deaths “, Summarizes the lawyer Arié Alimi, mobilized both in the fights of the Chouviat family and against the law of” global security “.

Lethal techniques are still used in France

The mobilization against police violence and the lethal techniques used by the police has been growing in France since the spring of 2020. It had led the former Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, to reconsider the use of choke key in the police. The media coverage of several cases, including that of Cédric Chouviat, was the trigger for this position. Despite the announcements, lethal techniques are still used. In the procession, the slogans continue to demand its abolition: “Death to the choke key, death to the ventral tackle. “ Mathilde Panot, deputy for rebellious France, summarizes this year of the government’s deafness regarding the problem of police violence: “In one year, the four police officers involved have not even been suspended, and in addition, we have this law which threatens the right to film police violence. “

“No one is above the law or justice”

Beyond the tribute paid to Cédric Chouviat, the message carried by the family intends to mobilize against all police violence. “Strangulation, facial checks, racism… All of this must stop! ” proclaims, moved, Sofia Chouviat, daughter of the victim. The hundreds of demonstrators who follow her chant the names of other people who died during police operations: Babacar Gueye, Sabri Chouhbi, Zineb Redouane, Adama Traoré, Ibrahima Bah. “If nothing had been filmed, we would never have known that Cédric was shouting ‘I’m suffocating’, Danié Bah recalls. It looked like Cedric died of a heart attack. “ Of the four officers involved in the case, three were indicted. No administrative sanction against them was pronounced, as the lawyers of the family dispute.

“We are here to remind people that no one is above the law or the law, and that the police should not be immune from what they do”, simply exposes the president of the League of Human Rights, Malik Salemkour. For him as for the other organizers, this white march is an opportunity to pay tribute to Cédric Chouviat by claiming “The justice and equality we owe him”.Demands that take on their meaning in a more general movement, the next event of which is scheduled for January 12, as Emmanuel Vire, of the National Union of Journalists-CGT recalled: “With these gatherings, it is not possible that the government does not hear us. ”