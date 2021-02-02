Police Violence has taken place at Koulumäki School in Espoo, a student hit another student with scissors on the face

The intervening school staff member also suffered injuries in the situation.

Espoo Violence has taken place at Koulumäki school, where a student got mad at another student during a craft class and hit him in the face with scissors.

The intervening member of the school staff also suffered injuries in the situation, Länsi-Uusimaa police say on twitter.

The suspect is in the possession of the police.

According to police, two people have been slightly injured and there is no danger to life. Police are on site at the school.

The police according to the situation at the school is calm. HS reached out to the school principal who did not comment on the violence that took place.

Police say on Twitter that they will report more on the matter during the afternoon by 4 p.m.

Koulumäki School is a special school where students have the opportunity to study in basic education groups of up to 10 students, according to the City of Espoo website. The school has primary school grades 2–6 and upper secondary grades 7–9.