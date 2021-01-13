After two years of existence and 992 cases of police violence reported to the Interior Ministry, journalist David Dufresne will no longer use the terms “Hello, place Beauvau” in his tweets. “It started with the desire to document the violence and demonstrate its systemic nature. Today, the subject has pierced the media and political indifference ”, he notes.

When the journalist noticed an LBD shot in the head of a high school student during a demonstration in December 2018, he did not imagine that he would then deal with hundreds of other facts. A year of repression of yellow vests and multiple cases of police violence followed, reported on his Twitter account under the pseudo @davduf. Beyond social networks, the work devoted by David Dufresne to law enforcement issues has also given rise to a blog hosted by Mediapart, a novel and a film released in 2019 and 2020. Either “Very short nights and work 7 days a week, describes the person concerned. During certain periods, there were wounded and disabled every week. “ By turning the page today, David Dufresne hopes to pass the baton and that “New faces take the floor “, he suggests, thinking of the committees of families of victims in working-class neighborhoods. Among his next projects, the journalist is thinking of new fictions. “Will the cops be far away?” Not sure ! “ he slips into a smile.