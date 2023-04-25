Home page World

From: Karolin Schäfer, Moritz Bletzinger, Yannick Hanke, and Christoph Gschoßmann

The climate movement “Last Generation” wants to paralyze Berlin from Monday (April 24). There are protests at 27 traffic junctions. The situation in the news ticker.

climate strike ended for today: According to the police no activists more on Berlin’s streets.

ended for today: According to the police more on Berlin’s streets. 30 blocks on Monday morning: 500 police officers and helicopters in action.

on Monday morning: and helicopters in action. This News ticker to the protests of the climate activists of the “last generation” becomes regular updated.

Update from April 24, 10:33 p.m.: According to Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD), 17 ambulances were stuck in traffic due to the extensive road blockades by the climate protection demonstrators in Berlin. “I’m just finding out exactly how long,” said Spranger on Monday evening on the sidelines of the presentation of the future SPD senators.

“These are of course things that are not good, because they help people who actually need our help less,” Spranger continued. She thanks everyone “who was stuck in traffic and who kept their nerve”. The fire brigade said on Twitter: “In 7 cases, our emergency services were on their way to the scene of the emergency.”

Police violence at the climate protest in Berlin? “Last Generation” reports on “pain grips”

Update from April 24, 7:35 p.m.: Allegations of violence against the police: The activists of the “Last Generation” raise accusations against the police forces after the climate strikes in Berlin. According to Interior Senator Iris Spanger, 200 people were arrested during the protests on Monday. According to the Senate Department for the Interior, 500 emergency services were deployed.

The climate demonstrators make serious allegations against some of these 500 emergency services. In two tweets, the Last Generation shared videos showing police forces carrying people off the street. In both cases, the protesters speak of “pain attacks”. “In addition to the very professional police work today, there was also intentional infliction of pain when people did not obey the order to leave the street on their own and remained seated peacefully,” writes the “Last Generation” in a press release. The activists further stated: “This practice clearly falls within the UN definition of torture. At least one young woman was injured so badly that she had to be taken to the hospital.”

Several drivers reacted violently to the actions of climate activists during the protests. A man had pulled two climate activists off the street by their hair. Another motorist drove his car over the foot of an activist. The climate activists spoke of “unpleasant scenes caused by a small but very loud minority.”

200 people were arrested during the climate protests in Berlin

Update from Monday, April 24, 4:48 p.m.: About 200 people were arrested as part of the climate protests in Berlin, Interior Senator Iris Spranger announced on Monday around 2:30 p.m. At a total of 35 locations, mostly the personal details of activists were identified. More than 40 protesters were taken into police custody in Berlin-Tempelhof, where the police want to decide on further measures.

Over 40 protests in Berlin today: All blockades are now over

Update from Monday, April 24, 3:41 p.m.: All blockades in Berlin should now be over. A police spokeswoman said that no activists had been on the streets since 2 p.m daily mirror. During the day there were a total of over 40 protest actions. For the police, the operations are still ongoing, personal details of protesters are still being determined.

A climate activist is led off the street by police officers. The “Last Generation” raises serious allegations against the police. © Tobias Schwarz/AFP

Last generation climate protest in Berlin: 40 people in custody

Update from Monday, April 24, 1:57 p.m.: The police are in action with a large contingent throughout Berlin. In the morning there were 500 police officers. By 1:20 p.m., the Berlin emergency services had taken more than 40 people into custody. Further measures are still to be decided.

Update from Monday, April 24, 12:10 p.m.: “The traffic situation in Berlin has calmed down significantly after the climate protests,” reports the Traffic Information Center Berlin. There are currently no more traffic jams in the entire city area that cause delays of more than ten minutes. The blockade on the BAB100 has now been removed, the police write.

“Our expectations were clearly exceeded”: “Last Generation” is happy about numerous protest actions

Update from Monday, April 24, 11:34 a.m.: “Our highest expectations were clearly exceeded! There were protests at 27 transport hubs in Berlin today,” says “Last Generation” spokeswoman Aimée van Baalen in one press release.

That is three times as many actions as last autumn. “It’s clear that something is starting to happen here,” says van Baalen. She reports a great deal of encouragement on the streets: “Children wave as they pass, cyclists applaud and passers-by give us chocolate.” In addition to these “many beautiful scenes of support”, there are also several videos showing how protesters are helping Being dragged off the street in pain grips.

Climate activists block the A100 in Berlin. © Hannes P Albert/dpa

The situation escalates: a man pulls activists off the street by their hair

Update from Monday, April 24, 10:54 a.m.: The situation in Berlin already seems to be escalating in some places. A man in a leather jacket pulled two activists off the street by their hair and then ran away. This shows a video shared by the “Last Generation” on Twitter. “These people know they are putting themselves at risk,” writes the group, “yet they are doing it because we need to stop. Even when it hurts.”

Update from Monday, April 24, 10:26 a.m.: 15 ambulances were obstructed during emergency trips, reports the daily mirror. The emergency services are sometimes completely stuck in traffic, other cars then drive off as a replacement. As a result, the rescuers are sometimes massively delayed, the newspaper writes. On Twitter, a rescue driver shared a video of himself struggling through the traffic jam. The formation of rescue lanes does not seem to work smoothly in Berlin city traffic. The police are trying to organize.

“Last generation” starts new climate protest in Berlin: Police report around 30 blockades

Update from Monday, April 24, 9:41 a.m.: The “Last Generation” begins with the Berlin blockade and receives support. “Together against climate failure,” writes the group “Scientisrebellion” on Twitter. With around 33 activists from various groups, they are currently blocking Wittenbergplatz in Berlin.

“Protest actions have been taking place throughout the city since the morning hours,” said the Berlin police. Around 30 places are currently blocked. “We are on duty with around 500 colleagues and our helicopter to clear the blockades as quickly as possible.”

Climate protest started in Berlin: Berlin blockade at 30 places – police with helicopters in action

The Berlin newspaper reports 13 transport hubs currently being obstructed:

Hermannplatz

Ernst-Reuter-Platz/Hadenbergstrasse

Kniprodestrasse

Kantstrasse/Kaiser-Friedrich-Strasse

Frankfurter Allee/Pettenkofferstrasse

Danziger Strasse/Pappelallee

Müllerstrasse/Fennstrasse

A100: Konstanzer Strasse

Adenau place

Stromstrasse / Putlitzstrasse

Brunnenstrasse

Heidestrasse

Stromstrasse/Birkenstrasse

Climate protest from Monday: “Last generation” wants to paralyze Berlin

Update from Sunday, April 23, 10:46 p.m.: The climate activists of the “Last Generation” also produce such reports: A total of seven members have to answer to the Regensburg District Court because of a traffic blockade last summer.

An activist told the court that she had herself sterilized because she couldn’t take responsibility for bringing children into this world. She spoke of “what will happen to us and our children” and was referring to the drastic development of the global climate.

CSU regional group leader Dobrindt wants to prevent “Climate RAF” – and calls for tougher penalties for the “last generation”

Update from Sunday, April 23, 9:50 p.m.: Regardless of what the climate activists of the “last generation” are planning in Berlin from Monday: The Bavarian CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt continues to call for tougher penalties for them. The politician would have one increasing radicalization identified in parts of the climate movement and classified the activists as criminals.

“Criminals are acting here and not climate activists, so we urgently need stricter laws against these climate criminals – firstly with minimum prison sentences and secondly with preventive detention,” Dobrindt told the Funk media group. According to the CSU politician, it must be prevented that “a climate RAF is created”.

Update from Sunday, April 23, 8:53 p.m.: In the run-up to their announcement of shutting down Berlin, the climate activists of the “last generation” have become active on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm. The movement sprayed orange paint from fire extinguishers on several facades and shop windows of luxury brands such as Prada and Gucci. One poster read: “We can’t afford the rich anymore”.

Before the climate protest from Monday: “Last generation” wants to stop Formula E races in Berlin – and fails

Update from Sunday, April 23, 7:45 p.m.: From Monday, the climate activists of the “last generation” wanted to bring traffic in Berlin to a “standstill”. The movement had already become active the day before. Their plan: to stop the Formula E race on the grounds of Tempelhof Airport.

To do this, the climate activists climbed over the fence that separates the spectators from the race track and placed themselves on the asphalt. That’s where the “last generation” wanted to stick. However, the activists were taken away by security forces after a short time. According to the Berlin police, they are in custody and the identity of the relevant members of the “last generation” is being checked.

First report from Sunday, April 23, 6:58 p.m.: Berlin – Climate activists of the “last generation” want to bring Berlin “to a standstill” indefinitely from Monday (April 24), the climate movement announced on its website. The aim of the protests is to “move the government to leave.”

There had already been individual protest actions in the capital in the days before. On Sunday (April 23) around 400 participants demonstrated against the planned further construction with a classical concert in the middle of the closed Berlin city motorway. There was also a rally by the initiative at the Brandenburg Gate.

“Last generation” in Berlin: Apparently a new form of protest is planned

More than 900 people have now registered on the website for the climate protest. How and when things will continue in the coming days remains to be seen. As usual, the movement is keeping the exact procedure secret out of concern for the police. In addition to adhesive campaigns, at least braking blockades are also planned on the highway.

The “Last Generation” has been trying out a new form of protest since Thursday (April 20), reported the taz The climate activists walk unannounced together on Berlin’s main streets – but extremely slowly in order to block traffic, such as on Karl-Marx-Allee.

There was also a Schleich demo on Friday (April 21) from the Frankfurt Gate in Berlin-Friedrichshain to the Brandenburg Gate. According to the observations of a dpa reporter, the protest march moved extremely slowly and blocked all three lanes into the city. Traffic was backed up behind it. (kas with agencies)