The route was declared to the prefecture. This did not prevent the repression from falling on the Parisian demonstration of December 12 against the law of “global security”, where more than 5,000 people marched. From the first moments, the procession is closely framed by a massive police device, a sort of mobile trap. As the parade has just left, the police charge the procession several times. Batons rained down, shields compress the crowd, and many peaceful protesters are extracted and arrested.

In one afternoon, 142 people were arrested: 100 more than during the previous rally, where the police had been overwhelmed by trash fires. The operations are still underway when Gérald Darmanin welcomes the arrest of dozens of “Breakers” and D’ “Ultraviolent individuals”, language elements immediately taken up by BFMTV. Two months later, Amnesty International publishes its analysis of the events. The human rights NGO denounces “Infringements of the law, liberty and security”. For their part, around thirty demonstrators are counting on their filing of complaints to convict those responsible for this law enforcement strategy deemed abusive.

Loïc, activist of the Attac association, is one of the demonstrators arrested that day. At 27, the engineer has been participating in the Freedom Marches for several months to protest against the law of “global security” and more generally against the “Increasingly authoritarian methods employed by the state”. He was arrested during a police charge, shortly before the end of the demonstration. “I was pretty relaxed, I couldn’t fault myself. They surely caught me because I was the one who was running the slowest ”, he testifies today to Humanity. After 24 hours in police custody, he was released without anything being held against him.

While the activist claims to have come peacefully, he learns at the police station that the police reproach him for his “Participation in a group with a view to committing violence or degradation”. A fuzzy pattern, which allows the police to preventively arrest the demonstrators “Without being reproached for holding dangerous objects”, says Amnesty International. According to the research carried out by the editors of the investigation, the witnesses present and the videos collected, the gathering did not, however, experience any excesses.

Obstruction of a fundamental right, that of choosing one’s defense

While in police custody, Loïc is locked in a 10 m2 cell with four other people. He struggles to understand what charges weigh against him, and to contact his lawyer. An obstacle to another fundamental right, that of choosing one’s defense, which does not surprise the penalist Arié Alimi: “Unfortunately, it happens very often on demonstration days. The same evening, I arrive at the police station around 11 pm and I realize that eight people had asked me to defend them… and that I had not been warned. “ In January, the lawyer supported the complaint of Loïc as well as seven other arrested. They accuse the police chief of having personally ordered “Arrests without reason in the context of offensive leaps, themselves not legitimate (…) in complicity with the public prosecutor” from Paris. “We have enough elements to affirm that these arrests were abusive, describes Arié Alimi. The police had to have convincing elements to stop, they did not have any. Many people were prevented from protesting for nothing. “

In the case of Alexis Baudelin, it seems that a simple carrying of the flag in demonstration can be enough to justify an interpellation. “I barely had time to see the start of the demonstration that the Brav (brigade for the repression of violent action – Editor’s note) threw itself on me”, he remembers. Arrested at the beginning of the afternoon, this lawyer came to demonstrate as a citizen was detained five hours by the police, without any fact being accused. “They did not explain to me why I was arrested. I was deprived of my liberty for five hours, handcuffed, without being placed in police custody ”, says the thirty-something. “In the bus where I was taken, about twenty other demonstrators were there without knowing why. I had to do legal advice when I myself was questioned ”, he quips.

Like Loïc, he is counting on the complaint lodged against the prefect Didier Lallement and X to have a “Arbitrary detention” and the illegal treatment he suffered by the police. Among the shortcomings, he mentions the handcuffing imposed on those arrested for several hours, when they were not dangerous and did not risk fleeing. “Illegal use of force, under international law as well as French law”, Amnesty points out in its report.

Arrests without serious consequences

In addition to the obstacles to the freedom to demonstrate, the violence and the violation of the rights of the defense, the NGO notes that these arrests without prosecution are not without consequences on the state of mind of the arrested demonstrators, or even on their rights. “Sanctions” were thus pronounced by the prosecution against several detainees, in addition to a reminder of the law. Prohibitions on appearing or demonstrating in Paris for three to six months, without having gone before a judge, and without possible recourse. “Sanctions pronounced by delegates of the prosecutor who wanted to dispense justice themselves”, summarizes Xavier Sauvignet, lawyer member of the Paris anti-repression coordination. Alongside 17 colleagues, he lodged a complaint against X for 26 demonstrators, arrested and then released without prosecution. The grounds, infringement of individual liberty and obstruction of freedom of demonstration accompanied by violence, are punishable by seven and three years’ imprisonment.

“It’s about recognizing that the people who have been arrested are victims, adds Xavier Sauvignet. They were shocked, some suffered serious psychological repercussions. For the lawyer used to defending demonstrators, the arrests of December 12 are particularly striking as they are massive and unfounded: “It is nothing new that people are arrested during a demonstration. But not on this scale, without the slightest element that allows one to suspect the commission of an offense. “ To prevent such situations from happening again, Amnesty International reminds the Ministry of the Interior of its duty to enforce the law: “That clear instructions be sent to the police, recalling that a person can only be taken into custody when there is a reasonable cause to believe that he has committed a criminal offense, and that the custody on sight is necessary and proportionate. “ It also recommends that the authorities “Not to express opinions on the existence of offenses while the arrests are in progress”,and calls on Parliament to clarify the laws that serve as a repressive tool against protesters.