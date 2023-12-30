Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/30/2023 – 15:17

Corporation alleges risk of explicit manifestations of anti-Semitism and glorification of violence. The uprising in the German capital was chaotic last year, and authorities fear that scenes will be repeated. Berlin police announced this Saturday (30/12) that they vetoed a pro-Palestinian event scheduled for New Year's Eve in the traditional Neukölln district. stronghold of the Arab and Turkish community in the German capital next to the district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg.

The demonstration was scheduled under the name “No celebration during the genocide”, expected an audience of 100 people and included, on its route, Sonnenallee Avenue – where, extraordinarily, a ban on fireworks is in force, a measure imposed by authorities to prevent the scenes of chaos from last year's New Year from happening again.

The police justified the decision by alleging an imminent risk that the group would acquire greater proportions, bringing together many more people than anticipated by the organization, and that it would culminate in “provocations, anti-Semitic shouts, glorification of violence, the expression of willingness to use violence and, therefore, [em] intimidation and violence.”

Police chief Barbara Slowik says there is fear that people outside the demonstration will join it and make the situation get out of the organizers' control.

“It is to be expected that crimes will occur in the region or from this cluster,” Slowik told German public radio rbb24. “The situation is emotional. We are expecting an influx of troublemakers who could use the demonstration to commit crimes. No organizer would be able to control such a development. Therefore, the police banned the demonstration.”

The decision can still be challenged in court.

Berlin as a mirror of tensions in the Middle East

The ban on the pro-Palestinian act in Neukölln has the approval of the district mayor, Martin Hikel, who told rbb24 that he feared that the event would be much more an act of public disturbance than an expression of solidarity with civilians in Gaza.

The rally's organizers accuse Israel of indiscriminately killing civilians in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel, in turn, rejects the accusation and assures that it takes all possible measures to spare innocent people, and that its objective is to destroy the radical Islamic group.

Berlin has been the scene of frequent demonstrations since the terrorist attack committed by Hamas against Israel on October 7, which resulted in the death of around 1,200 people and the kidnapping of another 240.

On the Palestinian side, the death toll from the war that has since broken out has left more than 21,600 dead, according to figures from health authorities in Gaza, which operate under the control of Hamas.

Two other demonstrations in Neukölln

On Sunday afternoon, the Neukölln district is expected to have a pro-Palestine rally. Another event, in support of Israel, will be held in the evening. The police, however, asked the organizers to, due to the tense atmosphere, hold their events in other regions and at other times.

In Germany, amateur fireworks are a tradition

Authorities fear that the scenes of violence seen in Berlin last year will be repeated again.

In the early hours of 2022 to 2023, vandals attacked police officers, firefighters and rescuers with fireworks, the amateur use of which is permitted on that date.

Although the episode sparked a debate about the need to ban the practice, the tradition ended up being maintained again.

Emergency services workers are already overwhelmed at night with a series of calls, and an extra dose of chaos compromises agents' agility in responding to those who really need help.

Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser assured that the police will act in a reinforced contingent. They will have a helicopter, sniffer dogs and water cannons at their disposal. They also approached individuals who participated in the riots the previous year and would eventually make use of preventive arrests.

The corporation states that the number of incidents recorded on New Year's Eve could exceed that of the previous New Year, but that this could be the result of a more overt police presence, and that the success of the operation should be measured by the reduction in attacks on workers of emergency services.

ra (AFP, dpa, ots)