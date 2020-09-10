Customary of infiltration, the younger journalist had already been employed in corporations to testify to the situation of staff. This time, it’s the coaching of safety assistant and the every day lifetime of a police drive of a preferred district that he skilled by integrating the police. He recounts this expertise “on the tidal wave of actuality” in Flic, revealed by Goutte d’Or editions.

Is it straightforward to combine the police?

Valentin Gendrot Sure, in 2017 we have been in a state of emergency and I infiltrated the police with superb ease. The contract police officer competitors to change into a safety assistant doesn’t require any diploma. You simply must be underneath 30 and have a clear felony file, however I’ve observed that there may very well be exceptions. One in all my comrades from the police academy was a former delinquent, tidied up for 5 years. The police accepted him. One other had been near a gaggle of neo-Nazis. In my room, at college, there was a caregiver, a safety guard, an agri-food employee, in retraining. What makes these younger folks dream is the picture of the heroic policeman returned by movies or detective collection. Their every day life will, sadly, not have a lot to do with these fictions. This hole creates quite a lot of frustration.

What did the safety assistant coaching include?

Valentin Gendrot We’re taught to stroll in step, to come back to consideration, we do simulated highway checks and stops, we additionally study to shoot. The instructing of ethics represents just one% of the whole coaching. Nonetheless, on this level, I used to be capable of observe the hole between what I had realized at college and what’s taking place within the subject. It begins with the familiarity, whereas it’s usually prohibited. We’ve got a singular three hour course on home violence, consisting of 1 hour of idea, adopted by the viewing of a fictional movie on the topic. Nonetheless, the vast majority of our future interventions within the subject will concern home violence … It’s a low value coaching that lasts three months. I got here out after a check, which all the scholars with out exception move. I used to be thus capable of put on the uniform and a weapon on the general public freeway when, clearly, I didn’t know (and nonetheless have no idea) the way to use them appropriately. Thankfully, I’ve by no means been ready to take action.

On the finish of this coaching, you might be assigned as a driver to the Psychiatric Institute of the Prefecture of Paris (I3P), a spot little identified to most people …

Valentin Gendrot Sure, it is a black field… This construction, belonging to the police and situated proper subsequent to the Sainte-Anne hospital, is a spot the place old school psychiatry is practiced, with an excessive amount of restraint, sedation and confinement. There are locked up folks arrested on the general public freeway and with psychological issues. I used to be capable of observe the violence that’s exercised in opposition to sufferers on this place of non-rights distinctive in Europe.

After fifteen months at I3P, you be a part of a police station within the nineteenth arrondissement of Paris …

Valentin Gendrot Sure, that was my unique objective: to look at life in a police station in a working-class neighborhood, the place relations between the police and residents are identified to be tough and the working situations significantly degraded. From the primary day, I noticed a policeman repeatedly beating a detainee who knocked on the door of his cell as a result of he needed to go to the bathroom. Or a 70-year-old lady, who got here to drop a handrail as a result of her husband had threatened her with demise, to listen to her reply that she solely has to come back again if it occurs once more. Shock ! I had the impression of coming into a parallel world, a shower of violence that by no means stops.

You witness a number of errors, one in all which can give rise to a criticism from {the teenager} overwhelmed up by one in all your colleagues …

Valentin Gendrot First, I found that the time period “bastards” is used systematically to designate younger blacks or Arabs. I additionally perceive that “what occurs within the van stays within the van”. The folks arrested are nearly systematically mistreated there, particularly when they’re foreigners whom it’s assumed that they won’t file a criticism. They’re picked up, overwhelmed up and launched within the quiet little streets of Pantin, a number of kilometers from the place they have been picked up … The opposite grey space is the police station, the place these in custody are often overwhelmed, particularly if they don’t seem to be white… After which, there was this time when a colleague beat up a youngster who listened to music too loud on the foot of a constructing along with his mates. Provoked by the policeman, he’ll find yourself in blood on the police station. He filed a criticism. However the accused police officer additionally filed a criticism for contempt and violence. Like the opposite colleagues current, I lied to cowl it up. Thus, a single policeman who has slipped embarks his total staff in a felony motion to guard him. At no time was there any query of breaking this omerta. So long as the minority of violent law enforcement officials are usually not punished, this method will proceed.

Because the e-book was launched, an investigation has been opened into the info you disclosed. What are you risking at the moment for mendacity again then?

Valentin Gendrot Once I gave this false testimony, I questioned how far I used to be keen to go to jot down my e-book. It’s a case of conscience with which I nonetheless reside. However I’m satisfied that denouncing the info from the within would have been futile: it was the police from my station who carried out the “investigation” after the younger man’s criticism. When the investigator who questioned me instructed me that it might be “a formality”, I understood that the phrase of my violent colleague would by no means be questioned and that the matter can be put underneath the carpet. I then confirmed my false testimony. Immediately, I calmly await the convocation of the IGPN. I hope that the phrase of {the teenager} who has been the sufferer of injustice can now be heard. That is all that issues to me.

Had been you shocked by the working situations of the police?

Valentin Gendrot I anticipated it, however not at this level. On 4 consecutive working days, the police exit on patrol as soon as. The remainder of the time, they spend it watching these in custody or the entrances to the police station. As well as, their autos break down on a regular basis; within the locker room, when a bulb burns out, it’s only changed after a number of weeks. Throughout these two years, I lived in a small studio, pulling the satan by the tail with the wage of a safety assistant, or 1340 euros. That is the truth of slightly cop … These very degraded working situations give the police the sensation of being taken for lower than nothing … Furthermore, it is among the professions the place there are probably the most of suicides. This was the case with one in all my colleagues throughout my infiltration.

Throughout this infiltration, have been you afraid of being uncovered?

Valentin Gendrot Throughout my coaching, a report from this system Infrarouge, during which I had made a hidden digicam infiltration and the place I appeared with my face uncovered on the finish, was broadcast. One in all my comrades acknowledged me on TV. I needed to deny vehemently to place him doubtful after which watch him like milk on the hearth for a number of weeks. I used to be terrified he was speaking. Then, as a safety assistant, it was simpler as a result of I used to be 90% pure, I hid solely 10% of my life, that’s to say my coaching as a journalist and the e-book that I ‘wrote, two hours a day, coming house from work. Once you infiltrate, you all the time must be your self to the utmost, in any other case it is too tough to carry in the long run. That is what Florence Aubenas additionally mentioned, about her personal expertise which gave rise to the e-book Quai de Ouistreham.

What traces do you have got left of this expertise?

Valentin Gendrot Au I initially infiltrated the police, however after three or 4 months the police infiltrated me. I adopted the phrases, the codes of my colleagues. I allowed myself, for instance, familiarity or inappropriate remarks to younger folks arrested… The job of police officer distorts.