Clashes between police and demonstrators opposing pension reform began in France. Tear gas was used against protesters in Lyon. On Friday, April 14, reports the local edition Lyon Mag.

Earlier in the day, the French Constitutional Council recognized the pension reform as legal. Thus, an increase in the retirement age was approved. The Elysee Palace confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron will sign the pension reform law in the coming days. It is known that it will not enter into force in the original wording, since the council rejected six positions of the pension law.

According to the newspaper, about 200-300 people gathered near the prefecture in Lyon. Minutes after the announcement by the Constitutional Council of the approval of the main part of the pension reform, the demonstrators began to express their anger.

“We will also move to strength!” they chanted, calling for strikes and violent demonstrations,” Lyon Mag reports.

French authorities expect more than 130 protests to take place in the capital and across the country on Friday.

Already in the morning, dozens of protesters gathered in front of the city hall of Paris. Within an hour of the announcement that the council had approved raising the retirement age, the square was nearly full. The demonstrators burn flares and shout slogans through a megaphone, urging citizens to continue the protest.

Also, protesters take out trash cans in the Vendee prefecture in La Roche-sur-Yon.

On the eve of the approval of the law, protests were held in all major cities of the country. According to the police, about 380 thousand people came out to them. In some places they turned into riots.

The law to increase the retirement age was passed on March 16 without a vote in parliament. The reform involves an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The retirement period will gradually increase from September 1, 2023 and will reach 64 years in 2030.