From: Patrick Mayer

RWE confirms that the energy company is providing the police in Lützerath with a truck to transport those arrested. Apparently that even costs the authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia something.

Munich/Lützerath – It’s a tiny village between Aachen and Mönchengladbach. Not a dozen houses. In the south-west of Germany it would probably be called a pond and therefore given a green instead of a yellow town sign. And yet Lützerath (North Rhine-Westphalia) is a huge topic nationwide these days.

Lützerath evacuation: 800 climate activists meet hundreds of police officers

The scenario: The small town is to be razed to the ground because there are larger coal deposits underneath. The energy company RWE would like to dismantle these on a large scale, which climate activists and environmentalists do not like at all.

Which is why some of them chain themselves to houses in Lützerath, occupy them, glue themselves or build tree seats in the middle of the meadow, from which they first have to be taken down by the police. It is said that there were an estimated 800 climate activists when the eviction took place. The well-known “Fridays for Future” activist Luisa Neubauer was also there on Thursday (January 12). And it could not be ruled out that violent left-wing radicals had mingled with the demonstrators.

Occasionally they are said to have even thrown objects and Molotov cocktails at the officers, leading to riots and scuffles. The police officers are also said to have been shot at with fireworks, which videos on Twitter are said to document. The police, spread over the days with hundreds of officers, is apparently also taking appropriate action.

Lützerath eviction: Police in North Rhine-Westphalia arrested a number of climate activists

A number of demonstrators were arrested. For these coercive measures, so the jargon, apparently gets support from the energy company, which wants to get the climate activists out of Lützerath so that its huge shovel excavators can dig deep into the ground right next door to extract the coal.

Because: On Twitter, photos are circulating of an RWE truck into which helmeted police officers are literally pushing arrested demonstrators. A Twitter user asked: “I have questions. Does RWE really provide the vans? And the police use them including the company logo?” The vehicle is said to be a truck that is particularly suitable for the difficult terrain on site, it is suspected on Twitter. It has been handed down that the roads around the coal mines often have deep puddles, are muddy and mostly not paved. In addition, the access roads are often bumpy, uneven and sometimes even slightly hilly.

Lützerath eviction: Energy company RWE apparently provides the police with a truck

The media relations team from RWE confirmed on Wednesday at least “services exclusively for police matters”. Apparently they still have to pay for it. Because: The official tweet went on to say: “The general rule is: In the event that services are provided exclusively for the needs of the police and are not also necessary for the orderly dismantling, the costs can be passed on for reimbursement.”

The topic polarizes unabated, as does the attitude of the state to it. in the ZDF’s “heute journal” had the activist Dina Hamid on the Lützerath eviction explains: “We are defending the climate targets of the government before the government itself. The violence comes from the emissions from this opencast mine.” away. Meanwhile, Lützerath remains in focus. nationwide. (pm)