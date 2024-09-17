Police | US crypto millionaire suspected of tax fraud of hundreds of millions in Finland – imprisoned in absentia

Police|The period of committing the suspected crime in Helsinki begins in June 2020 and ends in April of this year.

American a crypto millionaire is suspected of tax fraud of hundreds of millions of euros in Finland. The District Court of Helsinki imprisoned on Friday by Richard James Schueler44, in absentia on suspicion of aggravated tax fraud.

Director of investigations, criminal inspector Harri Saaristola tells STT that the investigation is about cryptocurrency business, where it is suspected that taxes have been avoided for several hundreds of millions of euros. The period of committing the suspected crime in Helsinki begins in June 2020 and ends in April of this year.

In order to reach Schueler, STT asked his assistant at the district court. The Helsinki district court replied that it is not aware that the man has an assistant in Finland.