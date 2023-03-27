The Surveillance and Security system, which protects threatened politicians, journalists, judges or crown witnesses, is in danger of being compromised. The four police unions NPB, ACP, Equipe and ANPV warned of this in an urgent letter to Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius (Justice and Security, VVD) on Monday. The letter is based on it report published this month Monitor and secure of the Dutch Safety Board (OVV).

The Surveillance and Security system was established in 2002 after the murder of Pim Fortuyn. At the time, there were fewer than 10 threatened individuals who required continuous security. That figure is now between 80 and 130. The letter states that the demand for security has increased due to “increasing social unrest and expanding criminal collaborations”, but that the police cannot sufficiently adapt to this growth. This is partly due to inadequate funding and support, the unions write. As a result, ‘unnecessarily high risks’ have been taken in recent years. The unions ask Minister Yesilgöz-Zegerius to “make the necessary amounts available immediately” and to draw up a financed plan for the short and long term.

Also read this analysis: Conflicting interests, broken promises, missed details – the prosecution failed in the crown witness deal



The unions have spoken with police officers who work within the Surveillance and Security system. The conversations show that police officers sometimes drive unarmoured cars, do not have enough information or lack training. An appendix to the urgent letter contains “significant quotes” from the conversations. “Due to a lack of training, information, resources and a lack of finances, I regularly get the feeling of ‘we just do whatever’,” reads one of the comments. “I don’t understand why people aren’t coming. This is waiting for mistakes and accidents”.

Insecurity

Willem Woelders, director of Surveillance and Security at the police, says in a written response that he knows the critical comments, but hears little about feelings of insecurity. “Risks for police officers must be acceptable. If we cannot provide the desired level of security, we will not compromise.”

Scarcity also plays a role in every choice the police make, the statement says, and there is no unlimited amount of people and resources. Woelders: “That was never the case and will never be the case. But scarcity is never the starting point. It revolves around information that leads to a certain threat assessment and a desired level of security. Based on that, we determine our commitment.”

A spokesperson for Minister Yesilgöz-Zegerius says that the ministry will not respond until the cabinet has formulated a response to the OVV’s research report. A response is expected by the end of this week.