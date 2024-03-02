Meloni calls the police unions together for the new contract and for the streets

Wednesday at Palazzo Chigi the police unions will be received by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi. Repubblica writes this today, explaining that the security package is on the agenda “being examined by Parliament which also provides for the tightening of penalties for violence or resistance to the police”.

But, writes Repubblica, it will also and above all be “a confrontation that marks the opening of a negotiation table, it is no coincidence that it was announced on Thursday in the Senate by Piantedosi before the information on the events in Pisa, which will lead to the expected renewal of the employment contract for an audience of over 450,000 people and to the implementation of interventions announced several times for the coverage of staff and social security institutions”.

Repubblica defines it as “a strategic bond, worth a billion and a half, between the government and the police at a particularly delicate moment for the maintenance of public safety, on the eve of important events like the European elections and the G7. It's difficult to think that, at that table, we won't talk about the management of the squares.”