anger at c2000During major and dangerous operations, the lives of police officers are unnecessarily endangered by ‘the communication system that has been faltering for years. The police chief and the Ministry of Security and Justice have been aware of these problems for some time, but do not intervene, the four police unions write in a letter to Chief of Police Henk van Essen and Security Minister Dilan Yesilgöz. The unions are sick and tired of it and submit an official complaint to the Labor Inspectorate.

An armed Wild West robbery of a gun shop in Nieuwmoer, Belgium, created a life-threatening situation for police officers and other emergency workers last Thursday. The crucial C2000 system – in which aid workers are in constant contact with each other – suddenly failed, leaving dozens of police officers at a loss as to what to do. In the meantime, a manhunt was underway for three gun-threatening men who drove criss-cross through West Brabant.

The situation eventually ended with a fizzle. In Rijsbergen in Brabant, the three young men were eventually arrested after the police had fired warning shots. According to the police unions, it was a miracle that everything ended well. Due to the problems with the C2000 system, essential information about the robbery did not reach the police on the street or in the control room. Passing on positions by officers on foot to the control room and among themselves was also unsuccessful. This was the result of a 'faltering' C2000 network, the failure of which 'has been known for years' by both the corps leadership and the ministry, the unions write in the letter.

Hottest of the battle

According to the ACP police union, this ‘escalation’ of the ‘unreliable’ communication network is a symbol of ‘many incidents in the Netherlands’. “Last Thursday was not an incident at all, but a structural problem of many years,” says spokesman Maarten Brink. Numerous colleagues have reported to the ACP in recent days with similar stories. “The row is almost 1.5 A4 long, spread all over the Netherlands. There are even examples of police officers who called 112 because C2000 was unsuccessful.”

In the letter, the unions write that C2000 sometimes “completely abandons the aid workers in the heat of battle”. This is completely unacceptable to us and our supporters. C2000 has therefore fallen through every limit of reliability. Life-threatening situations actually arose.’ The unions demand that Yesilgöz and Van Essen take immediate measures to ensure that agents ‘do not end up in life-threatening situations again’.

Hot spots

According to the Ministry of Security and Justice, the problems with the communication system are 'very serious'. "C2000 just has to function. It is of great importance to aid workers," said a spokesperson. The ministry therefore thinks it is good that the police and control rooms are investigating the problem 'with urgency'. The C2000 network shows hiccups throughout the country, but according to the ACP there are clear hotspots and one of them is Rijsbergen and the surrounding area. "There are more in West Brabant, because there are also structural problems in Bergen op Zoom and the municipality of Alphen-Chaam. In addition, there are regular faults in the Dongemond region," he says.

Work is now underway on a successor to the C2000 system, which must be used by all emergency services. The new system (working title: NOOVA) is intended to be taken into use in 2025. The current contract for C2000 also expires in May of that year, although it can be extended for another two years. Given the great importance of well-functioning communication between emergency responders, the two systems must continue to run side by side for a while. NOOVA is being 'worked very hard', according to the ministry.

According to the unions, this is not happening fast enough. They point to a possible alternative known as ‘gap filler’, of which a successful pilot is currently running in Brabant. “That is a tool that, with the necessary finances, can lead to a helping measure,” says Brink. The unions hope that Yesilgöz will give priority to this together with the corps leadership. Because, as they write: ‘This cannot and must not happen again in the future. There is no more time to lose on new studies, analyzes and other delays. As far as we are concerned, there is no excuse whatsoever to postpone measures.’



