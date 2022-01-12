The police unions ask the Marechaussee not to make people available to ‘fill in’ if they take actions for a better collective labor agreement. This is stated in a letter to Lieutenant General Hans Leijtens of the Marechaussee.











In other words: if officers take action by not carrying out the work or performing it differently than instructed, the Marechaussee must not respond to requests from the police leadership to take over the police work for a while. “Then our actions are of course pointless,” says Maarten Brink, project leader of the collective labor agreement campaigns.

The police unions ACP, ANPV, Equipe and NPB explain in the letter that they are faced with enormous schedule and work pressure due to the increasing number of tasks: including increasing and better protection of threatened persons, guiding the reception in the right direction. of asylum seekers and keep the increasing corona unrest in check.

“This is an unprecedented demand on employee flexibility and loyalty, as the deployment demand is more unpredictable than ever – with longer days and less opportunity to recover. As far as the police unions are concerned, the limits to this commitment have now been reached’.

‘Take even more action’

The police unions plan to take more actions. They write that they have heard ‘from a reliable source’ that the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee will be deployed to replace the activist police officers. That would ‘a major damage to the strength and content of the actions to be taken by the police unions and the aforementioned right to take action.’

The unions call this ‘strike-breaking’. “We trust that you will understand our urgent request and that you will not provide staff to replace police officers if this will lead to the breaking of the police action,” they wrote.

A spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee confirms that commander Leijtens has received the letter. “But at the moment we have no request to provide assistance anywhere. Until that request is made, we will not respond to the request of the unions,” said the spokesperson.

The police unions plan to announce new actions in the near future.

