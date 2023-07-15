Home page politics

Split

Again and again, blockades by the Last Generation group also disrupt road traffic. © Paul Zinken/dpa

Fanatical and ruthless, the head of the police union calls the Last Generation group’s actions. The waves are also making waves in social media after the latest actions by climate protectors.

Berlin – The police union (GdP) accuses the last generation of fanaticism. In order to take effective action against the actions of radical climate protectionists, she considers a nationwide coordinated approach to be useful. General decrees of the cities to prevent road blockades by climate protectors are correct, but not sufficient, said GdP federal chairman Jochen Kopelke of the German Press Agency.

The threat of high fines and possible imprisonment in the event of an infringement could be an effective reaction – “these are always a noticeable sign of the rule of law,” he added. From his point of view, this approach would be even more effective if there were soon nationwide coordinated action by the states and municipalities on these forms of protest.

Kopelke said, “The last generation is turning people against themselves. The increasing fanaticism of the group is causing great concern among the police.” With its “criminal actions and obtrusive ruthlessness”, the climate protection group does not ensure an increase in acceptance for climate protection. With a view to media reports about individual police employees who are involved in the last generation, the GdP chairman said: “Such a commitment is highly problematic, and there are highly likely legal consequences.”

Wissing: “An imposition on the population”

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) told the Bonn “General-Anzeiger”: “What the last generation is doing is a criminal breach of the law. The whole thing is an impertinence for the entire population, completely unacceptable and must be punished with all severity.”

Climate activists of the last generation again disrupted road traffic in several German cities at important points with blockades on Friday. In Nuremberg, they violated a general decree that prohibits unregistered protests.

On Thursday, activists paralyzed the airports in Hamburg and Düsseldorf for several hours by overcoming the fences, running onto the runways and sticking themselves near the runways. In Hamburg, air traffic was completely suspended for a few hours on the first day of vacation. Several flights were diverted or delayed in Düsseldorf.

Faeser deals with security concepts

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) then declared that the planned Kritis umbrella law, which her ministry is currently preparing, would deal with the security concepts of airports and other parts of the critical infrastructure. Airport Managing Director Lars Redeligx told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” that the fence around the premises of Düsseldorf Airport met “all legal security requirements according to the high German and European requirements.”

The psychologist Maria-Christina Nimmerfroh said in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”: “The Last Generation is not a climate protection organization that compares concepts or develops its own statements on nutrition and energy supply.” Rather, the group sees itself as “the spearhead of a revolutionary idea”. Nimmerfroh, who claims to have taken part in the group’s protest training for research purposes, explained that behind this was the hope that climate protection measures would also change as a result of social change.

The discussion about the recent actions of the Last Generation also made waves on social media. The deputy chairman of the Greens parliamentary group, Konstantin von Notz, wrote on Twitter: “The sabotage of people’s everyday lives is politically simply wrong and counterproductive for the fight against the #climate crisis.” For this he received excited comments.

Activists from the Last Generation group disrupted the premiere performance of the Regensburg Castle Festival on Friday evening. In the meantime, an activist stuck to a part of the stage, as a spokesman for the police headquarters in Upper Palatinate announced. Three other people were stopped by security personnel on their way to the stage. dpa