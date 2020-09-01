After the Berlin protests against state corona restrictions, warnings of a growing influence of right-wing extremists on the demonstrations are increasing. “Since the first hygiene demonstrations, the influence of right-wing extremist groups on the Corona protest movement has been solidifying,” said GdP vice chairman Jörg Radek of the newspapers of the Funke media group.

The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, was also concerned. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had already warned critics and opponents of the state Corona measures on Monday against “letting themselves be harnessed to the carts of democracy enemies and political agitators” during demonstrations.

On Saturday, according to the police, around 300 to 400 demonstrators overrun barriers on the Reichstag building and loudly set up in front of the glazed visitor entrance. Among other things, black-white-red imperial flags were waved in front of the seat of the Bundestag. The police also pushed people back with pepper spray. According to police estimates, almost 40,000 people had previously demonstrated largely peacefully against the Corona policy on Straße des 17. Juni.

Police unionist Radek said: “The right-wing is in the process of completely hijacking the movement.” Since last weekend, the Corona protest movement has finally lost its innocence. “Now nobody can say anymore that he is just a follower. Anyone who stays with it now has to ask himself whether he wants to get in common with the right-wing extremists and want to combine his personal worries in the Corona crisis with the anti-democratic goals of the extremists. “

Central Council warns of growing anti-Semitism

SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil told the “Passauer Neue Presse”: “Right-wing extremists are looking to join the bourgeois camp at these demonstrations. And they are openly tolerated, you even reach out your hand to them. That stunned me. ”It was“ disgusting images of confessing Nazis waving Reich flags on the steps of the Bundestag ”. The Bundestag’s council of elders is expected to deal with the incidents on Thursday.

The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Schuster, criticized the “Bild” newspaper: “For months, conspiracy myths with an anti-Semitic basic tendency have been deliberately stoked in the Corona debate.” Schuster blamed “very right and right-wing extremist groups” for this who mingled with the demonstrators. Certainly, “not all of those who demonstrated in Berlin on Saturday were racists or anti-Semites,” said Schuster. However, he added, “But they mean something with these.”

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) said in the ZDF “heute journal” that he experienced both legitimate questions and a willingness to listen, but also hatred and conspiracy theories. “What really worries me is that the rainbow flag, the flag of freedom, law, emancipation of the gay movement, is on the same demo as the Reich flag and the Nazi symbols – you ask yourself what’s going on?” Spahn warned at the same time that the pictures from Berlin should “not be taken as an overall mood in the country”. (dpa)