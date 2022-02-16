The chairman of the police union ACP, Gerrit van de Kamp, has been suspended because of “some reports” of transgressive behaviour. The union announced that in a statement on Tuesday evening statement announced. It is still unclear how many notifications there would be and what they exactly mean. The ACP is not making any statements about this for the time being.

In response to the reports, which the board would have received “in recent weeks”, the union has called in an external and independent research agency. “The board of the ACP has asked the chairman to resign from his duties in order to provide the opportunity to conduct the investigation and to allow both parties to be heard.”

Van de Kamp has been chairman and spokesperson of the police union since 2004. He also holds other board positions, for example he is also chairman of the Coalition for Security and a member of the Social and Economic Council.