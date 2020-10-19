The police union approved harsh detentions of Russians without masks. This was stated by the head of the coordination council of the Moscow police trade union Mikhail Pashkin, reports “Moscow speaking” in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, strict measures against persons who do not comply with the mask and glove regime are completely justified, since because of such people violating the rules, the authorities may impose a curfew or restrictions that were in force in the spring. He explained that the measures are necessary, in particular, so that people do not suffer and the economy does not suffer damage due to the development of the pandemic.

“I am for tough actions not only by the police, but also by Rospotrebnadzor and controllers. If people do not understand that by their actions they are only expanding the pandemic, they need to be taught, ”said a union representative.

On October 18, a video appeared showing how about ten police officers surrounded a passenger walking without a mask in the St. Petersburg metro and threw him to the floor. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in St. Petersburg stated that the man himself “provoked the conflict” without responding to the remarks of the police, who asked him to put on a mask in public transport. An administrative protocol on petty hooliganism was drawn up against the 22-year-old violator.

