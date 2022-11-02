Former chairman Gerrit van de Kamp of the police union ACP has repeatedly been guilty of (sexual) transgressive behavior in the workplace. The ACP concludes this on the basis of an investigation that the union had carried out by an external party.

In the investigation by Hofmann Bedrijfsrecherche, thirty (former) employees and external persons were discussed confidentially. Eleven of them experienced the former chairman’s behavior as transgressive. Three women are said to have had to deal with sexually transgressive behaviour. In addition, ten people indicated that they had been ‘familiar’ with sexually transgressive behavior by the former chairman for some time. The ACP does not make any announcements about the exact content of the reports. NRC spoke last summer with a woman who claims to have been assaulted in her home by Van de Kamp in 1992.

The ACP calls Hofmann's results 'unacceptable' and wants to terminate the employment contract with Van de Kamp completely: the victims," ​​a statement read. "We acknowledge that things went wrong in the process: after this investigation, it appears that we incorrectly announced earlier this year that there was no question of transgressive and sexual behavior by the former chairman. In addition, people are damaged. We are sorry for all this and we offer our apologies."

Cover up culture

The issue surrounding Gerrit van de Kamp, for a long time one of the most influential police union members in the Netherlands, has led to great unrest within the ACP over the past year. The second largest police union in our country (24,000 members) concluded in March of this year, based on previous investigations, that Van der Kamp was not guilty of transgressive behaviour. The union apologized and Van de Kamp returned to work as chairman.

The problems for ACP then piled up rapidly. The director of the agency that conducted the initial investigation said the union had not told the complete truth in its press release. Some honorary members also complained about a cover-up culture. They felt that Van de Kamp was being protected by the board and demanded his definitive departure. When new reports of possible transgressive behavior came in about Van de Kamp and other executives, ACP engaged Hoffmann Bedrijfsrecherche to conduct an investigation – for the third time in four months.

unacceptable

According to the ACP, Van de Kamp said during the investigation that he does not recognize himself in the allegations. According to the union, he did not want to give a substantive response to the press release. Van de Kamp cannot say much about the allegations, because the concrete facts have not been shared with him, he tells this site. "I'm sure I haven't done everything right in all these years. I stated about that. But the way I am now being pilloried without context is unbearable." In addition to Van de Kamp, other ACP executives were also investigated by the company detectives. According to ACP, no transgressive or sexually transgressive behavior has been identified.

Van de Kamp had been involved with the ACP since the 1990s and worked as president of the association for 18 years. In that position he conducted various collective bargaining agreements. ,,The ACP has developed in its time from a trade union to a professional organization. We appreciated that", says his successor Wim Groeneweg. "However, it is regrettable and incomprehensible that he has exceeded limits with his behaviour. That must have been drastic for the victims. I appreciate that they stepped forward and cooperated with the investigation. In the coming period I want to contribute to a working atmosphere where everyone feels safe and heard."

According to the ACP, the entire board has been overhauled in the meantime. There are many conversations with employees of the work organization. The union already has an internal confidential adviser and is now also working on deploying two external confidential advisers.

