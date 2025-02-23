Police uncoordination in Valencia during the Dana: “We went to get people out of the bass when we had the water at the waist”

The Local Police of Valencia does not specify the device of the key days of the DANA. It is tremendously complicated to know what the number of operational agents was on October 29, when the Dana exploded, and what were the forecasts that were handled in the City of Valencia, which did summoned its crisis body, the Cecopal, at 11 in the morning, long before the Generalitat Valenciana. Four months later, no detailed information on active agents has been obtained in full red alert or on whether reinforcements were requested in an organized manner to attend to the districts.

The Chief Commissioner of the Valencia Police took eight days to gather his high command after the Dana

The documentation sent by the municipal services to the study commission does not specify the units that operated in the districts until November 1, when it indicates that 100 personnel are sent to the tower and 33 to Forn d’Alcedo. As of November 2, the reinforcement troops to the affected populations began to mobilize, despite the discomfort of the unions, which had been claiming that support for days.

But the police device on the 29th is practically blank. The body directed by José Vicente Herrera maintains the opacity in this regard. In his appearance on January 13, in a commission in which they did not include politicians or the opposition, the police chief barely outlined vague lines on the performance of ‘Day D’. He stressed that the Police have served “from the first moment and in all kinds of services” and valued the agents who attended the neighbors on their own. Yes, he specified that there were more than 300 bailouts during that night, evacuation to vulnerable people and “absolute, sometimes heroic” collaboration of the agents. On the device, he pointed to an attached documentation sent to the Commission. Herrera summarized these works indicating that a leaf of the shifts was provided, which is completely illegible, while in the rest of the documents the reinforcement device is reported from the third day after the DANA.

Herrera explained that the part of the services of the night consists of 36 of services related to the flood and that 84 agents doubled afternoon shift: “Many agents and officers, specifically 84, of the afternoon shift, before the impossibility of returning to their addresses and some other motu proprio decide to fold the service voluntarily to reinforce the night service and help as much as possible. Also, 15 other agents are voluntarily presented, ”said the chief chief commissioner. The only reinforcement referred to in the previous hours is the mobilization of group X4, the unit that is responsible for homeless people, which barely consists of 6 agents.

The chief chief commissioner also highlighted in the commission that in the case of the Local Police of Valencia a total of 1,952 agents participated in the rescue and help, both in the district of the South and in the rest of the affected populations. It is practically the entire body. Or that 93 members of the Local Police of Valencia reside in other affected municipalities provided service in these areas. Nor did he limit the temporal framework of those actions.

The words of the police chief collide with those of his subordinates. The agents did not receive specific instructions on how to act on October 29, neither before nor during the flood. And they took a few days to receive them. The Russafa Unit, on whom the districts depend, had no information from the flood in its afternoon shift. The center unit also did not receive reinforcement requests. The commissioners were not transferred. There was no extraordinary measure, beyond the mobilization of the agents on their own. The unions point out that they have no record that no preventive instruction was given on the day of the flood or that collaboration was requested that night. There was no body order on how to proceed, they criticize, although they point out that at that time the Cecopi was constituted, the organ where government and generalitat are coordinated, which the latter summons. “The boss did not assume the command,” says a person in charge of conversation with eldiario.es. They received an instruction on the 31st to register as volunteers. The controls consulted by this newspaper speak of “inoperance and negligence” in the key hours.





The Russafa Unit, which assumes the distances, also received previous specific instructions on the 29th. “The Sala [el 092] He collapsed ”for the calls, in the same way as the Valencian 112. The emergency telephone number diverted calls to the Valencia Police, which attended requests from other municipalities. Many agents, who were on duty, were aware of floods for calls from friends or colleagues in the area. “It was not ordered to go to the districts to evict,” they explain to eldiario.es, until at 2 in the morning there is talk of Pinedo. “We got into Castellar to get people out of the bass when we had the water at the waist,” says an agent, critical of the lack of organization. The agents who were in the tower were isolated by the bridge. The agents who could not return to their homes from the capital folded shifts and stayed at colleagues or family home. On the 30th, a flood of agents who were free came as volunteers. They criticize that they were barely occupied to control traffic in Valencia, instead of sending them to the districts or the bordering municipalities, where they needed.

In his story, Headquarters highlights the 332 rescue or assistance services, 269 surveillance, 151 actions to avoid pillage or robberies, 164 traffic regulation services to facilitate access to emergency vehicles, and other information services to Citizens, Obstacle withdrawal or collaboration with other municipal troops, but does not detail the temporal framework. The boss also explained that a specific mobility plan was created for two weeks to order the capital and allow the services. He omitted that on the 31st, when Mayor Maria José Catalá visited La Torre, a device was organized with USAP agents, the security, support and prevention unit, which depends on one of the main commissioners of her trust.

Asked about the device, from the Local Police they refer to the appearance of the Chief in the Commission. And they add: “The first day many volunteer police officers were presented and made available to the controls of the different units. Most are not accounted for. ”

València did not send any of its 1,800 local police to bordering municipalities until after four days of the Dana







The chief chief commissioner explained that at first the Local Police of Valencia focused on attending the affected areas of “our municipality”, fundamentally the three distances of the Torre, Castellar and Forn d’Alcedo, “because our priority is our municipality And you have to remember that, unfortunately, Valencia is the third population with the most deceased in this flood. ” 17 people lost their lives in the municipality, including an agent, who lived in the tower. A commissioner overturned to facilitate his rescue and pressed to empty the garage in which he was next to seven neighbors as soon as possible.