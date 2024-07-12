A police UAZ burned near a Moscow region police department

In the Moscow region, security forces are investigating the circumstances of the police car catching fire. This was reported on Friday, July 12, in their Telegram-channel, the Baza publication reports.

According to the publication, it was a UAZ car that caught fire in a parking lot near the Kolychevsky police department in Kolomna. Law enforcement officers are investigating whether the fire was an accident or a result of deliberate arson by an unknown assailant.

On June 17, an 18-year-old student from a local college was detained in the Orenburg region on suspicion of a series of arsons.