A few days after the death of Mahamadou Fofana, first cousin of Adama Traoré, the family of the victim and the authorities do not agree on the causes of his death. For prosecutor Maryvonne Caillibotte, who takes up the forensic doctor’s report carried out following the autopsy, the 35-year-old man would have drowned. This explanation corroborates the version given by the police, according to which he threw himself into the water after a motorcycle theft and a chase with agents. But, according to Me Yassine Bouzrou, the family lawyer, who had access to the body, there would be “Lesions in the head which correspond to a shock against a hard plane”. Consulted by Obs, the images would confirm the presence of a “Significant injury”. The prosecutor only evokes “Skin abrasions” who wouldn’t have “Played a role in the mechanism of death”. Or. G.